‘Great Southern Land’ – first Qantas 787 formally revealed

Qantas formally unveiled its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Monday morning (US time), revealing that the aircraft has been named Great Southern Land.
The aircraft was presented to Qantas and Boeing staff and media during a ceremony at the Future of Flight Aviation Center adjacent to Boeing’s Everett facility to the strains of Australian musician Iva Davies’ iconic song Great Southern Land.
“There’s a saying in aviation that when you change your aircraft you change your business,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce told the event.
“Change of aircraft has allowed us to fly faster, further, more comfortably and more efficiently,” he said.
“So today here in Seattle it is the next big milestone in our history, taking delivery of the Boeing 787.”
Great Southern Land, registered VH-ZNA, is the first of eight 787-9s Qantas has on order, and is configured to carry 236 people, with 42 seats in business class in a 1-2-1 configuration offering direct aisle access for every passenger, 28 in premium economy laid out 2-3-2 across and 166 in economy in a 3-3-3 layout with 32in seat pitch and 17.2in seat width.
The aircraft is due to depart Everett on its delivery flight to Australia on Tuesday morning (US) time. After overnighting in Honolulu, VH-ZNA will land in Sydney around 7am on Friday.
Alan Joyce and Qantas International CEO Gareth Evans discussed more details about the airline’s plans for its 787 fleet during a media briefing with media at Everett on Monday.
PAUL says
Good ol Icehouse..
Marcus says
Yay 🎉🥂💐
Dale says
Beautiful. A great choice of names too. You’ll love flying on the aircraft.
Brad says
Any risk of some serious critical commentary this week or is that against the rules of the trip? Economy looks as tight as we thought it would be but that isn’t up for discussion. I assume the press who are over there don’t have to worry because the comp flights they’ve received are up the front anyway.
Ben says
@Brad – I have to agree. The whole thing leaves me cold. Business class is marginally acceptable for a PER-LHR nonstop. I fail to see where the ‘premium’ is in premium economy, Fancy paying a premium price only to still potentially end up in the dreaded middle seat for 17+ hours – no thanks.
Economy would be hell in the air for that amount of time. Don’t get me wrong Great Southern Land is a great name and even better song. Probably not many other tunes better capture the true spirit of Australia. However I feel Qantas is trying to make more of this launch than it really is. It is a great aircraft but not configured correctly for such a long hop. They should introduce first class suites or mini cabins at 3 abreast (1-1-1 yes direct access to both aisles from the middle seat) keep Business Class the way it is 1-2-1. Make premium economy 2-2-2 and then normal economy 2-4-2 to at least give people wider than usual seats. That would be something to get excited about. Not to mention something that is innovative and truly pays attention to the comfort of every passenger on such a long haul flight, no matter what your budget.