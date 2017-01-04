UK-based Virgin Group has replaced its representative on the Virgin Australia board. Virgin Australia said in a statement on Tuesday John Patrick (JP) Moorhead has stepped down from the board, … Continue Reading
Philippine Airlines keen on Brisbane-Manila non stops from 2018
Philippine Airlines (PAL) is planning further expansion in Australia from 2018 when the airline takes delivery of the A321neo. The long-range
CASA seeking industry views on pilot medicals
Australia's aviation safety regulator is seeking industry views on potential changes to pilot medical requirements. The Civil
Bell’s 505 Jet Ranger X certified
Christmas has come early for Bell Helicopter with the receipt of Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) type certification for its new Bell 505 Jet
Fly Corporate to replace QantasLink on Brisbane-Biloela, add new Brisbane-Orange nonstop
Fly Corporate is expanding its network from Brisbane with nonstop flights to Orange and Biloela scheduled to begin in February 2017. While
Virgin Australia Regional Airlines tops on-time stats for November
More than nine in 10 Virgin Australia Regional Airlines' (VARA) flights landed or took off on time in November, allowing the carrier to finish well
First RAAF F-35 weapons release after software upgrade
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A has dropped a weapon for the first time after the aircraft was upgraded with its initial combat-capable software
Air New Zealand heading to Tokyo Haneda
Air New Zealand plans to boost its Japan network with new service to Tokyo Haneda Airport from July 2017. In addition to its existing daily service
Boeing T-X trainer contender makes first flight
Boeing's contender for the US Air Force's T-X trainer program has completed its first flight. The maiden flight lasted 55 minutes with lead T-X