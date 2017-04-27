Qantas confirms Melbourne-Perth-London Boeing 787 flights

Qantas has confirmed its new Perth-London nonstop flights with the Boeing 787-9 will originate in Melbourne, with a new QF9/QF10 Melbourne-Perth-London rotation replacing the airline’s existing QF9/QF10 Melbourne-Dubai-London route operated by the Airbus A380 when services begin on March 24 next year.
The new Melbourne-Perth-London flights will mean a one-hour shorter travel time between Melbourne and London due to a short transit in Perth and the 787-9’s slightly faster cruising speed compared to the A380, but will also mean a significant reduction in Qantas’s capacity on the route, given the airline’s A380s seat 484 passengers, compared to 236 in the 787-9.
However, alliance partner Emirates also announced on Thursday that it will operate an all-A380 schedule to Melbourne from March 24, upgrading the last of its thrice-daily flights from the Boeing 777-300ER.
Qantas 787-9s will seat 42 business class passengers (in a 1-2-1 configuration), 28 in premium economy (at 2-3-2 abreast ) and 166 in economy (at nine abreast), with the 70 business and premium economy seats representing 30 per cent of the cabin, which is the highest percentage of premium seats on board any of Qantas’s widebody fleet. Indeed Qantas’s A380s seat far more passengers in economy class (371) than its 787s will carry in total.
Replacing the four-class A380 with the three-class 787 on Melbourne-London also means Qantas will no longer offer first class on the route.
Meanwhile the A380s currently operating Melbourne-Dubai-London will be redeployed “to meet periods of high demand from Melbourne and Sydney to destinations in Asia, such as Singapore and Hong Kong”, the airline said.
Qantas says Melbourne will become the hub for its first four 787s (currently eight are on firm order), with the first two aircraft to operate the QF95/96 Melbourne-Los Angeles route six times weekly from December with the third and fourth aircraft allowing the operation of Melbourne-Perth-London.
Consequently Qantas will also be able to offer a one-stop Perth-Melbourne-Los Angeles 787 service, with a 90 minute connection on the outbound (QF95) leg (although schedules show the return QF96 787 flight arriving into Melbourne at 08:25, necessitating a domestic transfer as the QF9 Melbourne-Perth flight doesn’t depart until 15:20).
QF9/10 FLIGHT SCHEDULE
|Flight
|Depart
|Arrive
|Days
|Aircraft
|QF9 MEL-PER
|15:20
|17:20
|Daily
|787-9
|QF9 PER-LHR
|18:50
|05:10
|Daily
|787-9
|QF10 LHR-PER
|13:30
|13:15
|Daily
|787-9
|QF10 PER-MEL
|14:45
|20:10
|Daily
|787-9
|QF95 MEL-LAX
|21:40
|19:00
|Six days (not Tuesdays)
|787-9
With tickets going on sale today Qantas has also announced pricings for the routes, with economy fares for the Melbourne-London and Perth-London routes starting from $2,270, Qantas says. Premium economy fares will start from $4,450 between Melbourne and London and from $4,250 between Perth and London, while return business fares will start from $9,890 return between Melbourne and London and from $9,725 between Perth and London. Economy fares would drop below $2,000 during sales periods, according to the airline.
Qantas first announced plans to operate nonstop Perth-London flights, using an upgraded Terminal 3 on the domestic side of Perth Airport, in December 2016.
“The Kangaroo Route has kept changing with new technology. It used to take four days and seven stops but now we’re able to link Australia and UK in a single hop. It’s a level of convenience Australians have never had before,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement on Thursday.
“We’re conscious that this is a long flight, but not much longer than our Sydney to Dallas service. It’s the kind of route that the Dreamliner was created for, because of its built-in features to reduce jetlag and improve the overall travel experience,” Joyce said.
The first scheduled nonstop flights between Australia and Europe, the Perth-London service will take approximately 17 hours, depending on winds, and at 7,829nm will be Qantas’s longest and the third longest nonstop scheduled flight in the world.
Qantas chief Joyce has previously conceded the operating economics of the airline’s flights to London (it also operates the A380 on daily QF1/2 Sydney-Dubai-London services) are a “challenge”.
“London is a challenge because you have over 30 carriers operating on that market and we have extremely low airfares,” Joyce told the airline’s annual general meeting in October 2016.
“That’s one of the reasons we are considering an operation like Perth-London. If we can make it work out of Perth that is a way of actually having a very good operation we believe into London.”
London is Qantas’s only online destination in Europe, with the rest of the continent largely served via codeshares on its alliance partner Emirates through Dubai. Qantas also has a codeshare in place with fellow oneworld member Finnair for Helsinki, which Emirates does not serve.
Once QF9/10 switches to operating via Perth, Melbourne passengers wishing to travel to Dubai, or via Dubai on one-stop flights to European destinations other than London, will still be able to book on Qantas codeshared Emirates flights.
Emirates’ plans to upgrade its third daily EK408/409 Dubai-Melbourne flights from the 777-300ER to the A380 adds back 945 seats to the route, an increase of 10 per cent for the Dubai-based airline.
Meanwhile, rival Gulf carrier Etihad announced on Wednesday that it is was downguaging capacity on Melbourne-Abu Dhabi, with its EY460/461 A380 flights to be operated by the 777-300ER from October 29, while from the same date the current EY462/463 rotation will see 787-9s replacing the 777-300ER.
Qantas’s first 787 is due for delivery in October and will be registered VH-ZNA, Australian Aviation ‘Traffic’ columnist Gordon Reid reports in the May issue of the magazine.
Comments
Kim says
It’s a very long flight from let alone from the east coast first
Be popular to start with but after 2 years Qantas will use planes elsewhere
I me may use once as i would hope to upgrade to business as i live in Perth
But i would go back to Qatar or Emirates for the break and better destination than UK
Lechuga says
It’s good to see it go ahead at least
Paule says
The advantage of the current schedule of QF9 & 10 are the arrival times. When Qantas moved the departing flight to late evening out of Melbourne, it made a great deal of sense to take advantage of a full day’s work, get to Tulla late and be in London for dinner and an early night’s sleep. The new schedule returns to the loss of most of the day in Melbourne and an excruciatingly long day in London. Well, with a new arrival time at LHR of 05.10, you be at work in The City before anybody else – and even earlier once Crossrail is fully operational!
Nathniel Luminatos says
Where will the a380’s be redeployed? Return SYD – LAX to daily a380 + Hong Kong a380 daily?
deano says
And again the winner is Emirates
Qantas has effectively cut back on it’s offering to the UK from Melbourne
Even though it may well pick up some extra pax at their new re-fueling stop at Perth
I don’t get why all the fanfare and “game changer” crap that QF goes on with by introducing a downgraded service
If it were a matter of Perth – London – Perth, then thumbs up
But to replace the A380 Melbourne – London – Perth and hand the extras off to Emirates is a complete joke
What was a reasonable 1 stop option (better via Singapore or Hong Kong but that aside) and replace it with such a long sector ( Perth – London ) will fail, guaranteed !!!
A better solution to Europe would have been to go back to the 80s and hub through Asia KL, HK or Singapore and on to London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Rome and Athens or just get out of Europe all together……….
Lachlan J-T says
The A380’s are going to be redeployed on MEL-SIN and MEL-HKG during periods of high demand but when demand is not as high i haven’t the slightest.Whats the demand for SYD-LAX and SYD-HKG?
Scott says
Economy will be 17 hours, on seats a good deal narrower than on the A380, and narrower even than on even a B747, more like those on a B737 designed for short domestic routes, not ultra long haul thanks to Mr Joyce’s going with the lowest common denominator and fitting Jetstar style 9 across in a design which originally had 8 across (and would have been a Dreamliner).
richard wallace says
Reading between the lines, the A380 might have a limited life span.