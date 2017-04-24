Air New Zealand wins communications award

Air New Zealand’s communications team has been named ‘Communications Team of the Year’ at Communications Director magazine’s Asia Pacific Excellence awards, announced in Hong Kong on Thursday evening.

The airline was awarded the top gong ahead of NEC Australia and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance. Air New Zealand was also a finalist in two other categories, ‘Campaign of the Year’ and ‘Travel & Tourism’, both for its Better Way to Fly campaign encouraging Australians to travel Air New Zealand to North and South America.

“This year’s awards attracted a high calibre of entrants from globally recognised communications agencies and high profile companies including Samsung, Ford Motors and Warner Bros Pictures,” Air New Zealand’s head of communications Marie Hosking said in a statement.

“To win the evening’s big award against such competition is a great acknowledgment of the team’s hard work and the airline’s commitment to professional communications. We’re proud to work for an organisation that values the contribution effective and engaging communications makes to commercial performance, employee engagement and customer sentiment.”

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has released a new phase of its Better Way to Fly campaign, focused on Buenos Aires, Argentina.