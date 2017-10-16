Qantas “very keen” on proposed Boeing NMA widebody

Qantas says it is very interested in Boeing’s New Mid-sized Airplane (NMA) project to develop a new small widebody airliner.
Chief executive Alan Joyce revealed on Monday (US time) that Qantas is “very keen” on the prospects of the NMA, which he described as “a fantastic transcontinental and maybe [to] Asia aircraft”.
“The economics of that on paper look good,” Joyce said in a media briefing ahead of the airline’s first Boeing 787-9 delivery.
Boeing’s NMA study is focusing on 250-270 seat, 5,000nm range widebody aircraft that would sit in its product portfolio between the 737 MAX 10 and 787-8. It would feature a composite wing and fuselage.
“We think there is a bit of gap… and Boeing thinks that as well,” Joyce said, explaining the aircraft could be particularly useful as a way of providing domestic capacity growth into an increasingly slot-constrained Sydney Airport.
“This is where Qantas is probably unique because we want ultra long-range but we also have a huge domestic network, so you want an aircraft unlike the 787s and the A330s which are designed for long range and are heavier than what we want [for domestic flying] so the economics on domestic takes a hit, whereas this aircraft could be the perfect vehicle east-west, into South-East Asia and leveraging the [available] slots [at Sydney].
“And that is something that we are very keen on and are working through.”
Boeing said at the Paris Airshow at June the NMA – or middle of the market (MOM) aircraft as it has also been called – could fly in 2023 and enter service in 2025. It has forecast a market demand for as many as 4,000 aircraft in the size segment.
Comments
Trash Hauler says
All of a sudden QF is being very proactive and looking at new technology. VA are already lagging far behind in this regard- watch the gap widen more!
Lechuga says
I think it would be very welcomed especially for trips between the east and West Coast and even trans Tasman. Rather than 3-5 hour long trips in a narrow body.
Craig says
A B-757 replacement that’s been talked about?
Marc says
757/767 territory
Tom says
Trash Hauler ………….
Qantarse frequent flyer programme is hopeless cf. Virgins when wanting to go to eg. USA.
QF charges fees nearly at cost of cheapest ticket to LAX, whereas VA sit around $200 mark.
NJP says
Does an A330-neo offer sufficient improvements for high capacity, shorter distance and still give good economies of scale? Rather than an additional type?
Ian says
For many years QANTAS has been criticised for its lack of imagination, innovation and being prepared to lead – rather than follow. An article appears about what the airline is looking at re possibilities for its future fleet needs and NOW there are comments about it being proactive ? They can’t win.
Additionally, how does anyone inject a comment on FF schemes when the subject is about future aircraft ???
Stu Bee says
@NJP, the A330 CEO or NEO isn’t the right aircraft for the ‘golden triangle’ routes. The A330 in QF service have always had landing gear issues due to the high cycle utilisation. Whilst they are good for the transcontinental flight they still prefer to stretch their legs out a bit longer.
@Tom, I’ve never had an issue getting Qantas FF flights when i need them. Yes, I prefer QF to VA, that’s my choice…
Patrickk says
The A330 regional or neo will still have the weight problem AJ refers to. A new model will fit perfectly for transcon and shorter range Asia and the 78-10 for higher capacity longer range Asia.