Aviation journalist Ben Sandilands dies after battle with cancer

by 1 Comment

Ben Sandilands speaks at the 2015 National Aviation Press Club awards dinner. (Seth Jaworski)

Veteran aviation journalist Ben Sandilands has died after battling cancer.

For the past decade, Sandilands covered aviation for the Crikey online blog Plane Talking, with his combination of analysis, comment and news often provoking much comment from readers.

Even Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce was prompted to respond to one of Sandilands’ posts in June 2011.

Previously, Sandilands covered aviation at Fairfax Media’s The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald mastheads through a period where Australian Airlines and Qantas became one, Ansett folded, Virgin Blue emerged and then morphed into Virgin Australia, as well as the arrival on the local scene of low-cost carriers in the form of Jetstar and Tigerair Australia.

This body of work over the close to 60 years was recognised with a lifetime achievement award in 2015 from the National Aviation Press Club.

Aviation journalists and industry figures took to Twitter to pay tribute to their colleague, particularly Sandilands’ deep knowledge of the industry gained from his decades on the beat.

Long-time aviation editor at The Australian and now editor/Asia Pacific bureau chief for Airline Ratings Steve Creedy said Sandilands was a larger-than-life colleague whose sharp observations and passion for aviation would be sorely missed.

Reuters Asia aviation and defence correspondent Jamie Freed, who previously covered aviation for Fairfax Media in Australia, said Sandilands was an “industry legend”.

Qantas pilot Captain Richard de Crespigny expressed similar sentiments.

And Australian Business Traveller recognised Ben as “immensely knowledgeable and deeply passionate”.

But Australian Aviation contributor John Walton perhaps put it best:

Australian Aviation sends its deepest condolences to the Sandilands family.

Comments

  1. Benjamin St Aubyn says

    Ben cast a considered and critical eye. The scope of his analysis was greatly enhanced by his insight into the environmental, economic and political doctrines in which the industry operates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *