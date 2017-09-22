Nominations open for Queensland aerospace student scholarships

Applications are open for Queensland’s 2017 Aerospace Education Awards scholarships for secondary students looking to pursue a career in aviation.
There are 12 scholarships in this year’s awards worth a combined $25,000 as part of the Gateway to Industry Schools Program for Aerospace industries that was launched in Queensland in 2004.
There are 17 schools that are part of the program. They work with aerospace industry partners, local aerospace entities, training institutions and universities to create opportunities for students to get into Queensland’s aerospace industry after they leave school.
Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D’Ath paid tribute to the involvement of all concerned in the program.
“By encouraging partnerships between aerospace industries and schools, we are creating an environment that nurtures the talent of Queensland school students,” D’Ath said in a statement.
“The Gateway to Industry Schools program is another example of the Queensland Government’s commitment to fostering a well-trained and skilled workforce.”
The list of available scholarships is as follows:
- Year 10 GE Aviation Aerospace Award – sponsor: GE Aviation
- AYAA Future Aerospace Leader Award – sponsor: Australian Youth Aerospace Association
- Year 11 BAC Aerospace Studies Award – sponsor: Brisbane Airport Corporation
- Year 11 Qantas Quest Award – sponsor: Qantas Airways
- Year 12 Airways Aviation Aerospace Studies Award – sponsor: Airways Aviation
- Aeroskills Scholarship Award – sponsor Boeing Defence Australia
- Female Aerospace Student Award – sponsor: Boeing Defence Australia
- The Honourable Company of Air Pilots Award – sponsor: The Honourable Company of Air Pilots
- TAE Aerospace Young Innovators Award – sponsor: TAE Aerospace
- The Royal Aeronautical Society Award – sponsor: Royal Aeronautical Society
- Spirit of Boeing Award – sponsor: Boeing Defence Australia
- Teacher Excellence Award – sponsors: Boeing Defence Australia, Brisbane Airport Corporation, GE Aviation and Virgin Australia
Leave a Reply