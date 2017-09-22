Nominations open for Queensland aerospace student scholarships

Applications are open for Queensland’s 2017 Aerospace Education Awards scholarships for secondary students looking to pursue a career in aviation.

There are 12 scholarships in this year’s awards worth a combined $25,000 as part of the Gateway to Industry Schools Program for Aerospace industries that was launched in Queensland in 2004.

There are 17 schools that are part of the program. They work with aerospace industry partners, local aerospace entities, training institutions and universities to create opportunities for students to get into Queensland’s aerospace industry after they leave school.

Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D’Ath paid tribute to the involvement of all concerned in the program.

“By encouraging partnerships between aerospace industries and schools, we are creating an environment that nurtures the talent of Queensland school students,” D’Ath said in a statement.

“The Gateway to Industry Schools program is another example of the Queensland Government’s commitment to fostering a well-trained and skilled workforce.”

The list of available scholarships is as follows: