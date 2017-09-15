Jetstar helps say g’day to Aussie Scrabble

Jetstar has unveiled a special decal on one of its Airbus A320s, VH-VQH, to promote the first country-specific version of the evergreen board game Scrabble.

What makes Aussie Scrabble dinky di? Well, Mattel has included a list of local slang words in its official glossary that can be used when playing the game.

Further, players receive bonus points when using one of the slang words from a list – including “brekkie”, “cozzie”, “dipstick”, “footy”, “shonky” and “sickie” – drawn from some 20,000 submissions from the public via the Jetstar Facebook page.

Jetstar group chief marketing officer Phil Wade said the Aussie Scrabble A320 would be used on both domestic and international routes. The aircraft also features Scrabble branding inside the cabin.

The livery was expected to stay on VH-VQH “well into 2018”, Jetstar said on Thursday.

Jetstar published a time-lapse video of the decal installation on its YouTube channel.



In line with the practice of low-cost carriers all around the world, Jetstar aircraft have been involved in a number of campaigns over the years, such as the 2015 promotion of the Peanuts movie:

As well as the opening of fast fashion retailer Uniqlo’s Gold Coast store:

There have also been advertisements for companies such as the Sunglass Hut:

And a classic “Is it a car, is it a plane?” Budget/Avis rental car livery from 2007, during the airline’s Boeing 717 days, taken by the late Paul Daw.