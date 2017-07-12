US approves RAAF Super Hornet radio and countermeasures upgrades

The US Department of State has approved possible radio and countermeasures upgrades for the Royal Australian Air Force’s 24 F/A-18F Super Hornets under an estimated US$101.4 million Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program deal.

The Australian Government has requested the possible sale of 32 units of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) and 39 ALQ-214A(V)4 RF countermeasure systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on July 11. The prime contractor would be Harris.

“This equipment will help the Royal Australian Air Force better communicate with and protect its F/A-18 aircraft, and the addition of MIDS JTRS will accomplish the goal of making US and Australian aircraft more interoperable when supporting operational forces,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated.