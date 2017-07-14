Qantas repaints first Boeing 737-800 in new livery

Qantas’s first Boeing 737-800 to feature the airline’s new livery has entered service after being repainted in Singapore.

The aircraft, VH-VXM, operated the QF72 from Singapore to Perth on Thursday night after spending two weeks in the city-state being repainted.

The updated livery and kangaroo logo was launched in October 2016 to coincide with plans to introduce the Boeing 787 into service in late 2017.

It is only the fifth livery to be introduced since the kangaroo first appeared on Qantas aircraft in 1944, and the first livery refresh since 2007 ahead of the Airbus A380’s introduction into service the following year.

Qantas said the updated branding would be completed across the fleet by the time the airline celebrates its centenary in 2020.