Babcock secures contract extensions for two Queensland helicopter rescue services

Babcock Mission Critical Services Australasia has won contract extensions for two helicopter rescue services in Queensland.

The company said it would continue to provide helicopter emergency services for RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service in Mackay and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service until “at least” 2024 with Bell 412 aircraft. It has been working with the two organisations since 2013.

“This cements our position as a leading provider of helicopter support services,” Babcock Mission Critical Services Australasia managing director John Boag said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our strong working relationships with both customers.”

Babcock Mission Critical Services Australasia, provides EMS, search and rescue, surveillance operations, law enforcement, aerial work and marine pilot transfer services with a fleet of helicopters based in Queensland, South Australia and Victoria, was previously known as Australian Helicopters before it rebranded in June 2016.

Further, the company is part of engineering support services company Babcock International Group.

Also part of Babcock International Group is Babcock Offshore Services Australasia (previously Bond Helicopters), which supports oil and gas clients.