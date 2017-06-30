Sixth C-27J Spartan for RAAF arrives at Richmond

The Royal Australian Air Force’s sixth C-27J Spartan battlefield airlifter (serial A34-007) arrived at RAAF Base Richmond on June 25, having completed its delivery flight from the US.
Meanwhile, C-27J, C-130J Hercules and B300 King Air aircraft, as well as MRH 90 multirole helicopters, have been supporting the Papua New Guinea election by delivering election material.
And in other Spartan news, 35 Squadron graduated its first six Australian-trained technicians on June 6; previously, initial training on the C-27J had been conducted in the US.
The first local pilot and loadmaster courses are due to start in July, with pilots conducting some simulator work in Italy. Training will be relocated to RAAF Base Amberley when the squadron moves there from 2019.
Comments
John Delahunty says
I’m a civilian with general interest in aviation and defence. Is it an illusion but it seems when we buy off the shelf from proven systems, it works! On time, reliable, on budget.
Or am I just a silly civilian and not an expert?
John D
Chedda says
“Meanwhile, C-27J, C-130J Hercules and B300 King Air aircraft, as well as MRH 90 multirole helicopters, have been supporting the Papua New Guinea election by delivering election material.’ Could this be called interfering in a sovereign country’s democratic process? 🙂
Mick181 says
John you are dead right, the problem is not everything we need is on a shelf. The Subs are a perfect example, there’s not even a shelf let alone anything on it.
Stuart says
Chedda, it is not interfering in the process when the election material is ballot papers and ballot boxes.
Corey D says
C-27Js have common C-130J parts such as engines, props etc so no wonder why it works. Shame we’re only getting 10 though. Thought they would have at least bought a fleet of 12-15 since we did have 18+ DHC-4 Carbous plus a further 4 were ordered between 68 and 71. There are reports of a total of 29 of them being acquired over the years.
Jasonp says
…and when we’ve been invited in by the PNG Govt to support the process.