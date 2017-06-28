Cairns Airport names former Air Canada executive its new chief commercial officer

Cairns Airport says its new chief commercial officer for aviation will support the airport’s efforts to attract more flights to the North Queensland city.

The airport says Paul McLean will start in the new role in August, having most recently been Air Canada general manager for Australia and New Zealand.

McLean previously also held roles with the Board of Airline Representatives of Australia and Star Alliance Australia, Cairns Airport said in a statement.

Cairns Airport chief executive Norris Carter said: “This is a crucial role as we work to increase our direct international connections to provide convenient access for visitors to the World Heritage Great Barrier Reef and Tropical Rainforests.”

“I am delighted to welcome Paul and his family to Cairns and to the Cairns Airport team.”