Raytheon and Air Affairs team for EW training

Raytheon Australia and Air Affairs Australia have signed a teaming agreement that Raytheon stated would mean a significant expansion of the Electronic Warfare Training Services (EWTS) capability.

Raytheon Australia currently delivers real-world simulation, testing and training services for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) using two company-owned Learjet aircraft. This teaming will expand the fleet of special mission aircraft available for delivery of EWTS.

“Electronic warfare will play an increasingly critical role in the battlespace of the future,” said Michael Ward, managing director of Raytheon Australia.

“As the demand for sophisticated EW training systems grows, Raytheon Australia and Air Affairs Australia will be ready to respond and support Defence.”

Air Affairs owns and operates a fleet of 13 special mission Learjet aircraft that offer specialised air training support services to Defence.

In the last two years, Raytheon and the Commonwealth have jointly invested more than $5 million to upgrade EWTS capabilities. Raytheon recently marked the 2,500th mission completed by its airborne EWTS team.

Defence announced on May 8 that a Request for Tender for the provision of EWTS is scheduled for release in July. The notice concerns the provision of training services for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) from January 2020, following a phase-in period commencing in July 2018.