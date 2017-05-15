Northrop Grumman announces electronic systems support facility for Western Sydney

Northrop Grumman has announced it is investing $50 million in the development of an electronic systems maintenance and sustainment centre in Western Sydney.

The Electronics Sustainment Centre of Excellence initially will begin operations at RAAF Base Richmond before ultimately being located at the forthcoming Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek, where Northrop Grumman will be the anchor tenant for an aerospace and defence industry precinct there.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Defence Minister Senator Marise Payne, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the new facility at Richmond on Monday morning

The new centre will support advanced electronics such as communications systems, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods. It could include capabilities to support the maintenance, repair and upgrade of electronic systems fitted to a range of RAAF aircraft such as the C-130J Hercules, EA-18G Growler, F-35A Lightning II, MQ-4C Triton and P-8A Poseidon.

Northrop Grumman will also establish partnerships with Australian universities and training institutions to help train the skilled workforce needed for the centre.

It is yet to be announced when the new centre is due to begin operations.