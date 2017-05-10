Jetstar resumes flights between Australia and Vietnam

by 1 Comment

Jetstar Boeing 787-8 VH-VKL at Melbourne Airport on September 13. (Victor Pody)
A file image of a Jetstar Boeing 787-8 at Melbourne Airport. (Victor Pody)

Jetstar has resumed direct flights between Australia and Vietnam for the first time in five years.

Flight JQ63, operated with Boeing 787-8 VH-VKH took off from Melbourne Tullamarine a little after 1545 on Wednesday bound for Ho Chi Minh City.

The Qantas-owned low-cost carrier (LCC) will operate three flights a week from Melbourne and four flights a week from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City.

Jetstar last served Vietnam in 2012, when it ended narrowbody flights on the Darwin-Ho Chi Minh City route. Previously, the LCC also had a short-lived Airbus A330-200 service from Australia’s east coast to Ho Chi Minh City.

Some festivities at Melbourne Airport ahead of Tuesday's flight. (Melbourne Airport/Twitter)
Some festivities at Melbourne Airport ahead of Wednesday’s flight. (Melbourne Airport/Twitter)

“There is enormous potential for Vietnam to become one of the most popular destinations for Australian travellers thanks to its wonderful year-round climate and great beaches, food and culture,” Jetstar Australia and New Zealand chief executive Dean Salter said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are already the biggest Australian carrier operating into Bali, Phuket and Hawaii – Vietnam is the next step in expanding our international network for budget conscious travellers.”

Jetstar, whose 787-8s are configured with 21 business and 314 economy class seats, joins Vietnam Airlines in offering nonstop flights between Australia and Vietnam. The Vietnamese flag carrier and Skyteam alliance member has daily services to both Melbourne and Sydney from its Ho Chi Minh City hub in addition to three flights a week linking Sydney and Hanoi.

Qantas, which owns 100 per cent of Jetstar Australia and New Zealand, places its QF airline code on Vietnam Airlines’ two Australian routes.

A file image of an Airbus A320 in Jetstar Pacific colours. (Airbus)
Jetstar Pacific offers domestic connections from Ho Chi Minh City. (Airbus)

Further, Qantas and Vietnam Airlines are joint shareholders in Jetstar Pacific, with the Australian company holding a 30 per cent stake in the Vietnam-based LCC and Vietnam Airlines owning the remaining 70 per cent.

Salter, who was on board Wednesday afternoon’s flight from Melbourne said passengers could connect onwards to 15 domestic destinations in Vietnam on the Jetstar Pacific network.

Flight schedules of the proposed Melbourne and Sydney to Ho Chi Minh flights
Flight Number/Routing
Days of operation
Time of departure
Time of arrival

JQ63 Melbourne-Ho Chi Minh City 

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

15:15

21:05

JQ64 Ho Chi Minh City-Melbourne

Monday, Wednesday, Sunday

22:35

10:10+1

 

 

 

 

JQ61 Sydney-Ho Chi Minh City

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

18:45

00:30+1

JQ62 Ho Chi Minh City-Sydney

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

02:00

13:40

Source: Jetstar website

Comments

  1. Nick says

    Can we please have some jetstar services from Perth internationally, like Lombok was always full. Just the plane was based in Brisbane and Brisbane to Perth wasn’t full. Surely their is room to play in Perth with the overcapacity Perth to Bali flight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *