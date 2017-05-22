Israeli Air Force 707 arrives in Perth

photo – Keith Anderson

An Israeli Air Force Boeing 707 tanker has touched down at Perth on Monday morning. The otherwise unmarked aircraft wears the serial ‘272’, and arrived at Perth a little after 11am using the callsign ‘IAF401’.

photo – Brenden Scott

  1. Corey says

    AA do you know why they are here?? Also, why do they have such an old tanker I would have thought they would have at least re-engined it by now.

  2. says

    Does anyone know what it was doing here?The IAF is the best airforce in the world bar none.Its an honour to have them visit here.

