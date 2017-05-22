Israeli Air Force 707 arrives in Perth

An Israeli Air Force Boeing 707 tanker has touched down at Perth on Monday morning. The otherwise unmarked aircraft wears the serial ‘272’, and arrived at Perth a little after 11am using the callsign ‘IAF401’.
Comments
Corey says
AA do you know why they are here?? Also, why do they have such an old tanker I would have thought they would have at least re-engined it by now.
Paul says
Does anyone know what it was doing here?The IAF is the best airforce in the world bar none.Its an honour to have them visit here.