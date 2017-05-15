First Qantas Freight 737-400F arrives

Qantas Freight has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-400F freighter, with the one-time British Airways-operated aircraft arriving in Melbourne from the US on Sunday afternoon.
The 737, built as a 737-400 passenger aircraft in 1990, is due to join the Qantas Freight subfleet which delivers domestic mail, parcels and Express Post for Australia Post and its subsidiary StarTrack Express.
Registered VH-XNH, the 737 has seen service with Air Europe, Dan-Air and British Airways. More recently it was operated by US charter operator Xtra Airways. After a period of storage it was converted to a freighter at Dothan, Alabama.
Like Qantas Freight’s existing 737-300F freighters, the 737-400F will be operated by Qantas’s Express Freighters Australia subsidiary.
Interestingly, the aircraft has been painted in the now superseded Qantas livery.
Comments
Radar says
Why is Qantas Freight using the superseded flying roo on its tail?
Dave says
I read that a 747-400F, not 737 and got excited. Wonder what the extra capacity on the 400F is over the 300F.
Peter says
Yes would love to know why Qantas has reverted to the”New Roo” livery? Is the”silver”roo being dropped or was the 737F painting contract signed previously?
Lechuga says
Made in the 90’s. Thought QANTAS were getting rid of planes that have a higher operating cost. Or does that not count with Cargo planes?
Philip says
Why would they have not have used an ex Qantas 737-400
deano says
Agree totally Phillip although perhaps 737-800s would be the go as their 400s have all gone
At least they know the planes history
Mitch Wood says
I also want to know why it was painted in the previous livery
I doubt it would have been painted before November last year