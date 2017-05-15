First Qantas Freight 737-400F arrives

Qantas Freight has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-400F freighter, with the one-time British Airways-operated aircraft arriving in Melbourne from the US on Sunday afternoon.

The 737, built as a 737-400 passenger aircraft in 1990, is due to join the Qantas Freight subfleet which delivers domestic mail, parcels and Express Post for Australia Post and its subsidiary StarTrack Express.

Registered VH-XNH, the 737 has seen service with Air Europe, Dan-Air and British Airways. More recently it was operated by US charter operator Xtra Airways. After a period of storage it was converted to a freighter at Dothan, Alabama.

Like Qantas Freight’s existing 737-300F freighters, the 737-400F will be operated by Qantas’s Express Freighters Australia subsidiary.

Interestingly, the aircraft has been painted in the now superseded Qantas livery.