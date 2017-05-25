Aviation Australia to train students for Jakarta Aviation Training Center

Training company Aviation Australia is expanding into the fast-growing Indonesian market as part of a partnership with the privately-held Jakarta Aviation Training Centre (JATC).

Under the deal, Aviation Australia will provide aircraft maintenance engineering training to JATC students at the Indonesian company’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport campus, as well as at its own facility at Brisbane Airport.

Students who complete the 18-month course (six months in Jakarta, 12 months in Brisbane) will graduate with a Diploma of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering and a European Aviation Safety Agency Part 66 Certificate of Recognition, Aviation Australia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aviation Australia chief executive Bill Horrocks noted the Indonesian aviation sector had experienced massive growth over the past decade.

“Our collaboration with JATC is a very important strategic partnership for our business and we look forward to working closely to develop world class engineers, trained to the very stringent EASA standard, to meet the ever growing needs of the Indonesian aviation industry,” Horrocks said.

Aviation Australia, which was established by the Queensland Government in 2001 and trains avionics and mechanical technicians, has a presence in Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne, Shanghai and Sydney. The company also has a training college in Saudia Arabia as part of a joint-venture with Shamal Investments.

Meanwhile, JATC has been in business since 2010 and currently provides pilot training out of its Jakarta base. Therefore, the tie-up with Aviation Australia represented a move into engineering and maintenance training.

“Of course we are very well known for our simulator center and pilot training capability and we are very pleased that we can work with Aviation Australia for engineer training and development,” JATC chief executive Arif Syafrie said.

Aviation Australia said the first Indonesian students for its courses would start in September.

Further, there were agreements with Indonesian airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities to recruit graduates from the course.