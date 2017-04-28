Virgin to end turboprop operations in Queensland as ATR fleet reduced

Virgin Australia plans to consolidate its turboprop operations to routes within the ACT, New South Wales and Victoria as it prepares to reduce the number of ATRs in the fleet from 14 to six.
A memo to staff from Virgin Australia group executive for airlines John Thomas, as seen by Australian Aviation, said all six ATR 72-500s would be withdrawn along with two ATR 72-600s. This process would begin in July.
As a result, the airline will end turboprop operations in Queensland.
“The consolidation of ATR flying will unfortunately result in the closure of the Brisbane ATR flightcrew base to ensure our crew are positioned in the locations which best support the remaining ATR network,” Thomas said in the memo.
“We recognise that this may be disappointing news for some of you, however this will ultimately help us achieve a sustainable fleet and network mix to meet customer needs and continue to provide further opportunities for our people.
“This decision will allow us to have appropriate resources and schedules for the market and to focus on profitably growing our network elsewhere.”
The decision to reduce Virgin’s ATR fleet, as well as its Embraer E190 regional jet fleet, was first announced in June 2016.
Thomas said Virgin there would be a consultation period for affected staff.
Currently, Virgin operates ATRs from Brisbane to regional Queensland destinations such as Moranbah, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Rockhampton, as well as to Port Macquarie in NSW.
However, the downturn in the resources sector has led to a a drop in demand on a number of Queensland regional routes.
While a Virgin Australia spokesperson confirmed the existence of the memo, the spokesperson was unable to offer any additional information on what the decision would mean for routes currently served with the aircraft to be withdrawn.
In his Traffic column in the May edition of Australian Aviation, Gordon Reid reports the six ATR 72-500s to be withdrawn by July are VH-FVH, VH-FVI, VH-FVL, VH-FVM, VH-FVU and VH-FVX.
Virgin Independent Pilots Association (VIPA) president John Lyons said the airline had offered all affected pilots new roles in Brisbane or at another base.
Further, Captain Lyons said cabin crew were expected to be retrained onto other fleet types such as the Boeing 737.
“They may move to remain on the same aircraft or remain in Brisbane to fly on a different fleet,” Captain Lyons told Australian Aviation.
“There are no redundancies or job losses.”
VIPA represents about 60 per cent of pilots at the Virgin Australia group of airlines, comprising Virgin Australia, Virgin Australia International, Tigerair Australia and Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA).
Asked if Virgin would be able to replace a withdrawn ATR on a route with another aircraft as part of a wet lease arrangement, Captain Lyons said: “I think they can do that provided they get permission from the pilot representatives.”
One such example of a wet lease arrangement is Virgin’s Brisbane-Emerald service, which is operated by Alliance Aviation on behalf of Virgin with Fokker 70s.
Figures from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics show passenger traffic on Brisbane-Gladstone fell 18.3 per cent in the 12 months to December 31 2016, compared with the prior corresponding period.
Meanwhile, Brisbane-Moranbah was down 15.4 per cent and Brisbane-Mount Isa (which Virgin serves with Fokker 100s operated by Alliance Aviation Services) was 7.3 per cent lower.
The memo said Virgin was “investigating a number of different options” for the future of its regional Queensland routes that were currently served with ATRs.
In addition to Queensland, Virgin’s ATR fleet is used on intrastate routes from Sydney, as well on Sydney-Canberra and Melbourne-Canberra services.
On February 17, Virgin reported a statutory net loss of $36.1 million, falling back into the red from net profit of $45.7 million in the prior corresponding period.
Underlying profit before tax, which removes one-off items and is regarded as the best indication of financial performance, was $42.3 million, a decline of 48 per cent from $81.5 million in 2015/16 first half. Revenue dipped 0.9 per cent to $2.63 billion.
A slide presentation accompanying the financial results showed Virgin booked $69.8 million in restructuring changes in the 2016/17 first half as part of its “Better Business” program, which aims to reduce costs through fleet simplification and operational efficiencies in catering, maintenance and fuel consumption.
Virgin said the program was on track to achieve net free cash flow savings of $300 million by the end of 2018/19.
Comments
Graeme Hooper says
Virgin could place one on NTL – MEL service and give Jetstar some competition.
Steve says
They already fly jets on the NTLMEL sector. So there is already competition.
If they put an ATR on it it would be a flight over two hours…… on a turbo prop that is one of the most unreliable aircraft in the world!
… no thanks, I’ll stick with the jets
Harry Stottle says
Maybe Virgin shouldn’t have acquired 14 ATRs in the first place.
franz chong says
A bit disappointing to say the least.if this is the case soon the smallest plane VA will offer and this applies anywhere in the country will be a 737.most of regional Australia can’t take a plane that size meaning people have to go Qantas Link or be subjected to long bus,train trips or driving on their own.
HANG says
What a sad day for regional aviation? $ B4 peeps that keep you flying..
JR says
Gee QantasLink must be absolutely loving this! Fares to Bundaberg will double overnight.
JR says
@Steve
I’ve not heard about the ATR being unreliable?
At least the undercarriage doesn’t keep collapsing…
Kevin says
Should have entered into an alliance with REX or Alliance instead of further segmenting the regional market if they weren’t prepared to commit to it “rain, hail or shine”. Bundaberg in particular will surely suffer from lack of competition as it did prior to Virgin’s arrival. I hope they make good with REX.
deano says
Wait for the big announcement
VA will get REX, Alliance and JetGo to do all their regional work under subcontract
Rob says
VIPA represents a tiny minority of ATR pilots and are irrelevant in the situation here – to have comments from their President would be amusing, if they weren’t so false and it wasn’t for the fact people and there family’s lives are being wrecked.
There are redundancies if crew are unable/do not want to leave BNE. The number of BNE positions on other fleets is close to zero for ATR pilots being so low on seniority.
Russ says
Bris mbah still flying often at near capacity. Looks like more freq flyer points with Qantas I guess. Sad to see virgin out of regional Qld. 100 points to gain platinum as well.
Jarden says
Just about every other airline that operates ATRs can make a profit from them. Why can’t Virgin do as well? The airline has fundamental problems that it cannot get round of.
Lyle M says
The sad day has already arrived a check of flights in and out of regional Rockhampton today, saturday, finds only 3 services to And from Brisbane, one by soon to be witdrawn vh-fvl and two E 190’s. Such a reduction on the suppy side can only drive up seat price and improve Virgins bottom line if passengers cop reduced service and higher prices. What is to be watched is the competitor Qantas which has 4 flights on the same route and whose turbo prop serviced flights might become more popular if Virgins E190’s and the peak business hours 737 services are reduced. Air travellers to and from Rockhampton might not prefer to fly Virgin in the future if flight frequency and travel times fall behind those offered by Qantas.
Andrew says
Well it appears virgin have just handed regional Queensland over to QantasLink . Ok they may have not been making the returns on these routes but I’m sure they were feeding into the wider virgin network. Can’t there array of shareholders see this as well , eg joe blogs in Gladestone wants to travel to Singapore could book through virgin via bne then onto Singapore airlines , oh well looks like they handed Qantas more customers. It’s like the jet is running but there’s no pilot to fly virgin in the right direction, sad day for completion in regional qld.
Craigy says
@ Franz Chong. Thats not true. The ATRs will continue to fly in NSW and Vic. Also under the Skywest banner, they have F100s that could be deployed on other routes on the East coast.