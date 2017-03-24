Hawker Pacific’s Kuala Lumpur facility names as Dassault Falcon authorised service centre

Hawker Pacific’s Kuala Lumpur workshop been named as an authorised service centre for Dassault Aviation’s Falcon business jets.

The aircraft sales and support company’s manufacturing facility at Kuala Lumpur’s Subang Airport will be able to provide line maintenance services for the Falcon 8X, Falcon 7X, Falcon 2000 EX Easy- and Falcon 900 EX EASy- series aircraft, Dassault Aviation said in a statement.

Hawker Pacific will also handle repair and overhaul, retrofits, modifications and upgrades on both locally-based and foreign Dassault Aviation aircraft.

Dassault Aviation said maintenance approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) were expected by mid-year. The facility is already ISO 9001:2008 certified as well as Part 145 Malaysian DCAM approved.

The move builds on Hawker Pacific’s existing work with Dassault Aviation, with the company’s Singapore facility already an authorised service centre. Hawker Pacific also does maintenance repair operations on Dassault Aviation aircraft in Australia.

“Strengthening our global ASC network is vital to Dassault Aviation’s commitment to provide top notch local support for all Falcon customers, as evidenced by recent surveys that place the quality of Dassault support services at the top of the industry,” Dassault Aviation senior vice president for worldwide customer service Jacques Chauvet said in statement.

”And we’re confident that Hawker Pacific’s excellent service record and exemplary safety standards will maximize customer satisfaction for South-East Asian operators.”