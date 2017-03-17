Central Coast Council looking to establish aviation hub

Central Coast Council is offering aviation and aerospace firms the opportunity to secure airside leases at its Warnervale Airport.

The council said on Friday it had opened an expressions of interest (EOI) process for general aviation, aerospace and associated businesses to come to the NSW Central Coast.

Central Coast Council group leader of assets, infrastructure and business Mike Dowling said the EOI was part of efforts to determine the level of interest from industry in a general aviation industry hub at the airport.

“Preference will be given to activities and operators who can add value to the future development of the airport as a General Aviation Industry Hub, and provide a stimulus for regional economic development and employment,” Dowling said in a statement.

“Our vision includes not only aircraft operations, but the full range of aviation and aerospace support to sustain the industry.”

The council said it “envisaged that businesses in aviation education/training, logistics, technology, consulting and service industries will become part of an integrated aviation, education and technology precinct around the Central Coast Airport”.

Currently, the airport at Warnervale, which has a 1.2km paved runway, handles general aviation aircraft.

In September 2016, aircraft manufacturer Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) signed a 40-year lease to build a $100 million manufacturing facility.

The company said at the time the site would be used for work on its Albatross amphibious aircraft that was previously done in the United States.

On Friday, Central Coast Council said AAI had leased 5.2 hectares of land for the site and had received planning approval to begin construction. Further, the council said AAI would “construct new-build modified versions of the Grumman Albatross G-111 with turbo-prop engines, glass cockpit and custom interiors”.

Applications are due by May 16. Further details are available on the council website.