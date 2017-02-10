USAF F-22s head to Australia for joint training exercises with the RAAF

RAAF Base Tindal is hosting a squadron of United States Air Force (USAF) F-22 Raptors heading to Australia for training exercises as part of the first Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) initiative.

The squadron was due to arrive at RAAF Tindal in the Northern Territory on Friday, Minister for Defence Sentaor Marise Payne said in a statement.

“The F-22s will conduct integrated training activities with the Royal Australian Air Force’s 75 Squadron F/A-18A/B Hornets along with ground assets and personnel,” Payne said.

“The EAC will build on a range of air exercises and training activities already undertaken between Australia and the United States.”

The Minister noted it would be largest and longest rotation of fifth-generation fighters to Australia to date.

The visiting USAF F-22 and RAAF F/A-18A/B Hornets would also be in Townsville for “short training visits”.

The F-22 is also due to be on public display at the Avalon Airshow, to be held from February 28 to March 5.

The EAC is part of the US-Australia Force Posture Initiative that was signed by the two nations in 2014 and came into effect the following year.

The agreement allowed US forces to be in Australia for activities such as “security operation exercises, joint and combined training exercises, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as agreed with Australia”, the Department of Defence website states.

“The EAC aims to strengthen bilateral collaboration and interoperability with the United States,” Minister Payne said.

“While EAC will see an increase in training, it will be on a short-term rotational basis using Australian facilities.”

There have been five rotations of US Marine Corps personnel to Darwin since the Force Posture Initiative was signed. A sixth rotation is due to arrive in April, Payne said.