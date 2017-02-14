Safeskies to host safety seminar at Avalon

Aviation safety organisation Safeskies will host a morning seminar at the 2017 Australian International Airshow at Avalon.

The session will focus on three safety areas – Royal Australian Air Force fast jets, air traffic management and recreational aviation safety.

Speakers at the three-hour seminar include F-18G Growler pilot and RAAF SQNLDR Shannon ‘Bird’ Kennedy, who will discuss flying fast jets safely.

Meanwhile, Airservices executive general manager for air navigation services Stephen Angus’s address will cover the safety benefits of the Civil Military Air Traffic Management System (CMATS) system.

Finally, Recreational Aviation Australia chief executive Michael Linke and safety officer Katie Jenkins will discuss what makes a successful SMS and the human impact of fatal and serious accidents.

Safeskies’ Avalon session is scheduled for Thursday March 2 from 0900 to 1200. Entry is free for Airshow attendees.

Separately, Safeskies has confirmed its biennial safety conference has been set down for October 3-5 2017 in Canberra. Virgin Australia chief executive John Borghetti was named as the guest lecturer for the Sir Reginald Ansett memorial lecturer to be held at Parliament House, Canberra on Tuesday October 3.