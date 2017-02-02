Road works around Brisbane Airport’s new runway to begin in March

Brisbane Airport says construction on roads surrounding its new parallel runway are set to begin in March ahead of its opening in 2020.

The project includes a four-lane underpass to allow vehicles to travel under the taxiways connecting the new runway to the domestic and international terminals, as well as Brisbane Airport’s existing runways.

“This is necessary to ensure continued access to key airport facilities such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, General Aviation Terminal and Acacia Street viewing area,” Brisbane Airport said on Wednesday.

“Works are expected to begin on site in March this year with a completion date in August 2018.”

Brisbane Airport said the road works contract, worth $120 million, was won by McConnell Dowell Constructors, with a separate contract covering airfield works to be awarded later in 2017.

The new parallel runway, which will be 3,300m long and located about two kilometres to the west of the existing 01/19 runway, is being built on a 360ha greenfield site.

The installation of 300,000 drainage wicks, which help extract excess liquid out of the soil and allow for the consolidation of the ground before further work on the runway begins, was completed in October 2014.

There was a four-year ground settlement period to compress the soil and remove the water before construction of the pavements could begin.

“When the new runway opens in 2020, Brisbane Airport will have one of the most efficient runway systems in the country, with sufficient capacity for many years to come,” Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) chief executive Julieanne Alroe said.

“Efficient operations and ample capacity will attract more opportunities and boost business, injecting an estimated $13 billion into the Australian economy by 2034 and supporting more than 88,000 jobs nationwide.

“So it’s very exciting to be realising the grand vision for Brisbane Airport that has been in the planning since 1988 when the airport was opened in its current location, as the opportunity it creates for Queensland is unlimited.”

Artist impressions of the new underpass were shown in a report on Seven News Brisbane’s Facebook page: