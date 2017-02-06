Airservices appoints new noise ombudsman

Airservices has named Narelle Bell as the next Aircraft Noise Ombudsman.

Bell begins in the role on Wednesday. She replaces Ron Brent, who is stepping down after six years as the Aircraft Noise Ombudsman.

Airservices chairman Sir Angus Houston said Bell had deep experience in the public service and as a lawyer, having served 13 years on the Commonwealth Administrative Appeals Tribunal as a senior member.

Bell has also worked at the Social Security Appeals Tribunal and the NSW Administrative Decisions Tribunal, Airservices said.

“Bell has been a lawyer in private practice, community legal centres and the public sector including as Assistant Director of the Legislation and Policy Division of the NSW Attorney General’s Department and Corporate Counsel for the State Rail Authority,” Houston said in a statement.

“Bell is also a member of the Western Sydney Local Health District Board, the Western Sydney Local Health District Human Research Ethics Committee and until recently was the Lawyer Member of the Medical Council of NSW. She has degrees in Arts and Law from Macquarie University.”

Brent was recognised for his service with an outstanding contribution to the airport industry award at the 2016 Australian Airports Association annual conference held in Canberra in Novemeber 2016.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his outstanding service to Airservices, Defence and the aviation community more broadly during his time as the Aircraft Noise Ombudsman,” Houston said of Brent.

The Aircraft Noise Ombudsman was set up in 2010 to handle and investigate complaints regarding aircraft noise.

Its role was expanded to include military aircraft noise in 2015.