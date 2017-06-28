US approves sale of modified G550 for RAAF

The US Department of State has approved the possible sale to Australia of up to five Gulfstream G550 aircraft modified with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare mission systems.
L3 Technologies in Greenville, Texas (home of L3 Mission Integration) would be the prime contractor for the deal, which has an estimated cost of US$1.3 billion.
According to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) statement, the Australian government requested the potential sale of the G550 aircraft modified to integrate the mission systems and GPS capability, secure communications and aircraft defensive systems; spares, including whole-life costs of airborne and ground segments; aircraft modification and integration; ground systems for data processing and crew training; ground support equipment; publications and technical data; US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; flight test and certification; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
“The proposed sale supports and complements the ongoing efforts of Australia to modernise its electronic warfare capability, and increases interoperability between the US Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force,” the DSCA stated.
The Integrated Investment Program stated that Defence would acquire long-range electronic warfare support aircraft based on the G550 airframe with additional and modified systems from the early 2020s. The aircraft will be acquired in two tranches and incrementally upgraded to maintain commonality with US-developed systems.
Comments
Hayden.R says
just about to ask whether or not these where ordered under a p-8a story!
i’d like to see their paint scheme, f-111 blue-grey?
Chris Grealy says
No “Budget Emergency” here. None at all!
Paul says
It was always going to happen.The RAAF now is an amazing intergrated force,and approaching fast as a 5th gen fighting force.Something to be very proud of.
BANKS says
Would this be a completely new capability or replace some existing assets like the P-3’s?
Peter says
Based at Edn to replace last P3’s?
Carlos M says
It’s good to buy the G550 because it’s like a P8 posiden that can takeoff and landing on shorter runways
Gary says
Chris – your point is? This project is approvec and therefore inluded in the DWP.
John N says
As has been reported over the years, a couple of the AP-3C’s have been equipped with an SIGINT/ELINT capability, and it also appears that the ‘standard’ P-8A’s entering RAAF service won’t have that capability.
Whilst there is very little (next to none) information in the public domain regarding the ‘exact’ configuration and role of the G550’s, it is a pretty reasonable bet they will take over that role from those couple of AP-3C’s. What, if any, additional capabilities they will possess, is anyone’s guess.
By the mid 2020’s the RAAF will have some pretty impressive capabilities in the Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare (AISREW) environment, E-7A, EA-18G, P-8A, MQ-4C and the G550’s too.
Craig says
This purchase was first announced in Jan last year after appearing on the US FMS website in December 2015. Funny enough the approval disappeared from the website shortly afterwards. Story here: http://australianaviation.com.au/2016/01/defence-confirms-acquisition-of-two-isr-and-ew-gulfstreams/
Mick181 says
Banks
I think it’s a bit of both. Exactly what these Aircraft can do is not and will not be available for public information other then they are ISR Platforms.
Carlos
I think they will be heavily modified with protrusions on the outside so their performance levels will be different to a stock standard G-550. How close they will look to the Aircraft in the picture I’m not sure as it’s not a MOTS buy, only the mission eqpt is.