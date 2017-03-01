P-8A, PC-21 and C-27J make Avalon debuts

As impressive as it was, the public unveiling of the Royal Australian Air Force’s new EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft was not the only show in town on the opening day of the 2017 Avalon Airshow.

Also making an appearance was the RAAF’s new C-27J Spartan battlefield airlifter, which achieved initial operational capability (IOC) in December.

The PC-21 training aircraft that is being acquired under the AIR 5428 pilot training system project was also on display having recently arrived from Switzerland.

And the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft made its Avalon debut with RAAF markings, having arrived in Australia in November.

Photos by Paul Sadler