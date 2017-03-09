Industry calls for more action on aviation reforms

The peak bodies representing the aviation sector in Australia say more action is needed in implementing the recommendations of the 2014 Aviation Safety Regulatory Review (ASRR).

The Australian Aviation Associations Forum (TAAAF) has released an updated “industry scorecard” on the progress made so far since the ASRR, authored by David Forsyth, was handed down in June 2014.

The ASRR called for substantial cultural and structural change at the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and made 37 recommendations, the bulk of which were accepted by then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Warren Truss when he handed down the government’s response late in 2014.

And in August 2016, current Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester released a progress report that was published on the Department’s website, highlighting what work had been done to that point in time.

TAAAF, which comprises the peak representative bodies in the local industry, said its own industry scorecard came to different conclusions on what had been achieved.

By TAAAF’s estimations, as of March 2 2017 four of the 37 recommendations had been completed to the “satisfaction of industry”, while work was underway on three of the recommendations and a further eight recommendations were described as “commenced but little achieved”.

Meanwhile, it said there had been no change on 20 recommendations, where work had either not commenced or a “different direction” was being taken.

“The new industry Forsyth scorecard differs significantly from that published by the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development on its website, with many items that are considered by the Department to be completed actually requiring significant additional work according to industry,” TAAAF said in its latest communique published on Thursday.

“In light of industry comments, TAAAF urges the Government to re-assess its progress with regard to implementation of the ASRR recommendations and recommit to more decisive actions.”

The Department’s progress report from August 2016 said 30 of the 37 recommendations had been completed or partially completed, with a further six not completed. One recommendations was not agreed to.

TAAAF repeated its call for a national aviation strategy to be developed in partnership with industry, among other measures contained in its aviation policy document published in 2016.