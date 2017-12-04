Third RAAF F-35 makes first flight

The Royal Australian Air Force’s third F-35A Lightning II, A35-003, has completed its first flight.
Photographer Carl Richards captured these images of A35-003 taking off on its first flight, from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, on December 1.
The aircraft is due to be delivered to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona in early 2018 to be used for pilot and maintainer training, before being permanently relocated to Australia in 2020.
A35-003, known to its manufacturer Lockheed Martin as AU-3, had its RAAF markings, including its 3 Squadron tail flashes, applied in early November, the final phase of the aircraft’s production process.
3 Squadron is due to become the first RAAF F-35 operational unit.
Comments
Craigy says
Flight global reported on Friday that the ‘go to war’ Block 3F software has successfully been tested releasing air to air and air to ground munitions with the weapons hitting the intended targets as required in the specs.
Tomcat Terry says
@ Craigy
Great to hear.
Lightning 2 will prove its worth one day and have a lot of nasayers eating humble pie.
Unfortunately, it seems that time is drawning nearer with NK really pulling the US into a conflict, but the F 35 is ready along with the F 22.
John N says
Good to see AU-3 up and flying, certainly like the Squadron markings too.
Over the next 12 months AU-3 and another seven airframes will be delivered (that’s an average of one every 6 weeks or so), I also understand that four of the next eight, for delivery during 2019, have also entered production.
For 2020, 21 and 22, there will be 15 airframes delivered each year, that’s an average of one every three and a half weeks or so.
Momentum is certainly building!
Cheers,
John N
Craig says
Let’s hope so Tomcat, I can’t see the US spending money on a dog.
I still think War with a NK can be avoided. Kim can’t have a death wish.
Paul says
Great to see and certainly looking the goods.!!