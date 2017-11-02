Wellcamp swaps Brisbane West for Toowoomba

Privately held Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport is changing its name to be more closely aligned with the local region.

The airport, which opened three years ago this November, said on Thursday it will now be known as Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

The name change comes as the Darling Downs and Toowoomba prepare to launch a new marketing initiative with the tagline “From Toowoomba to the World”.

“The airport embodies the hard work of our community and will take the people, and their hopes and dreams for the future, ‘From Toowoomba to the World’,” the airport’s general manager Sara Hales said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to grow passenger and cargo services for our community, and to playing our role in the region’s very bright future.”

Operations at Wellcamp commenced in November 2014, with QantasLink offering the first regular public transport (RPT) flights to Sydney.

Since then, the airport has added domestic services from Regional Express and Airnorth, while Cathay Pacific has a once weekly cargo flight to Hong Kong.

The airport said it had about 80 flights a week.

Built without government money and at a construction cost somewhere “south of $200 million”, the airport has a 2,800m runway capable of handling 747 aircraft and a terminal that has an initial capacity for 1.4 million passengers a year.