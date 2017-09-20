Government opens final round of applications for remote airstrip upgrades

Owners and operators of remote airfields have until October 20 to apply for the final round of federal government funding for upgrades to facilities.

Canberra has opened the fifth and final round of applications for its remote airstrip upgrade program, which offers funding for improvements to airfields in isolated communities.

The scheme was allocated $33.7 million to be spent over four financial years in the 2015/16 federal budget towards grants to regional airports for safety and access upgrades.

It was announced in February the fourth round of funding had allocated 91 airstrips a combined $11.86 million for upgrades.

The cost of individual projects ranged from $4,793.86 to purchase spare items such as cones, cables and solar runway lights at Fregon aerodrome in the northern part of South Australia near the Northern Territory border, to $3 million for repairs to the airstrip, aerodrome works to improve all weather capability and pilot resting area and electrical and safety upgrades at Queensland’s Mornington Island in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

More details can be found on the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development website.