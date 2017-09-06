Canada considering RAAF classic Hornets?

The Canadian government is considering the acquisition of soon-to-be-retired Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 classic Hornets to bolster its own fleet of CF-18A/B Hornets, a September 6 media report claims.
The online report in the Globe and Mail says the RAAF jets are being considered as an interim capability boost in lieu of a permanent replacement for Canada’s classic Hornets being selected. It says a Canadian delegation travelled to Australia in August to begin discussions about the possibility of taking some of the RAAF’s jets as they are retired from service.
The RAAF’s 3SQN is expected to begin swapping its F/A-18A/Bs for F-35As from late next year. As the F-35 enters service, the Hornet fleet will be consolidated. 3SQN will be followed by 2OCU, 77SQN and 75SQN at roughly one-year intervals, and all RAAF Hornets are expected to have been retired by 2022.
Canada remains a founding partner nation of the multi-national Joint Strike Fighter program, and had previously stated a requirement for 85 F-35As. But after many years of delays with that program, the current Justin Trudeau-led government was elected on a platform that included an undertaking to halt its F-35 acquisition and to conduct a competitive evaluation of other combat aircraft.
In 2016, Canada requested an interim buy of Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to complement its ageing CF-18s until the competitive evaluation could be completed. Despite approvals for the acquisition through the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Super Hornet deal is yet to be signed, and more recently Canada has threatened to abandon it altogether due to a complaint in the International Trade Commission by Boeing against Montreal-based Bombardier.
Boeing has alleged Bombardier sold a number of its new CS100 regional airliners to Delta Air Lines at heavily discounted prices or below cost price due to heavy Canadian government subsidies. Bombardier and the Canadian government have denied the charge, and in response Canada says it is reviewing the Super Hornet deal.
“Canada is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing, as Boeing is pursuing unfair and aggressive trade action against the Canadian aerospace sector,” a September 5 statement from Prime Minister Trudeau’s office reads.
“Meanwhile, Boeing receives billions in support from US federal, state and municipal governments.”
Canada was the first nation outside of the US to operate the classic Hornet, ordering 138 F/A-18A/Bs in 1980 to be designated CF-188 in service, but more commonly designated CF-18. The first CF-18 entered service in 1982, and the order was completed in 1988.
The CF-18 fleet underwent a two phased Incremental Modernisation Program (IMP) starting in the late 1990s, which brought them up to an equivalent of the US Marine Corps F/A-18A/B+ and the RAAF’s F/A-18A/B HUG standards. About 50 CF-18s have been withdrawn from service through attrition and fleet consolidation, leaving about 80 in service currently.
It is unclear whether the former RAAF jets would be acquired as operational aircraft or as a source of spares. The average airframe life of the RAAF’s Hornets are only about two years less than the CF-18s, and the best of these are likely to be the last retired.
Comments
Paul says
Would most likely be for spares. The Canadians are all over the shop.
Tomcat Terry says
Clever move. by the Canadians be it for spares or a ex Aussie Hornet operational squadron.
The Canadians are smart with their country’s tax funded defence acquisitions and not pushed into any deal by the US.
Probably go for the Swedish Grippens as interim until the 6th Gen fighters start to surface.
Matthew East says
@Tomcat Terry
Wait until 6th gen aircraft start to surface? So they will retain 4th gen aircraft for decades waiting on a maybe? Yea they also retained a lot of obsolete equipment else where and today the CDF is not well regarded in it’s capabilities (Due to equipment, Not personnel training)
Paul says
Tomcat Terry , I wouldn’t say they are smart with their defence budget , more like no clue and very tight. They are not protecting their own people by constantly cutting funding. I think having a full and open fighter tender is a smart move though. My guess is the will go with the F-35 anyway.
John N says
I have no problem with selling retired Classic Hornets to our Canuck Cousins, but NOT until sufficient F-35A Squadrons are operational, and even then, I’d prefer to see the ‘best’ of the airframes kept here until all four F-35A Squadrons are operational, and that is late 2023, best to have an insurance policy that you already own.
The bigger issue here, is that Canada is stuck in a perpetual loop and can’t get it’s act together in deciding on a permanent replacement for their Classic fleet, which is on average a few years older than our own.
All a handful of ex RAAF Classic Hornets is going to do is put off making a final decision for a few more years, eg, let the next Canadian Government deal with the problem!
Cheers,
John N
rpaps5 says
Tomcat Terry,
They and we have already waited for 2 decades for an inferior 5th gen offering from the US how will another wait be so much more damning? The F35 is far from the only fighter available, just take off the stars-and-stripes tinted glasses and look!
Australia would do well to defer any further fighter purchases until it becomes clearer what the timeline and capability will be for 6th gen equipment.
The current one is a dud. To this day it has NOT met 1 of it’s original performance targets!! The US just keep re-base lining the project and reducing the performance targets until they eventually get to a point where the F35 can actually achieve a target.
jasonp says
So this is obviously going to degenerate into another F-35 bashing exercise.
Can’t we just keep the comments on subject, just for once?
jasonp says
JohnN – the RAAF wouldn’t be silly enough to divest itself of the classic Hornets until the F-35 has achieved IOC and is well on its way to FOC. Don’t forget we have the Super Hornets as well – it’s going to be very difficult to operate three fast jet types concurrently for more than a couple of years, so better to retire the classics at the earliest opportunity.
Regardless of your opinion of the political situation in Canada (we’re not much better here), surely it would be better for a number of the classics to go to Canada to support the CF-18 fleet rather than be buried in a hole somewhere like the F-111s were. A few will be retained for museums and gate guards etc, but the vast majority will likely be stripped of any useful or sensitive equipment, and then scrapped.
PAUL says
Hmmm didn’t see that coming… interesting all round. I guess any country that’s flanked by the US on 2 sides, a huge block of ice & 2 oceans on the others isn’t really in a hurry?…. oh by the way those last low time airframes to go wont be bought by the RNZAF they will probably have surplus Singaporean F16’s 😉 🙂