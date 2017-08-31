Sydney Airport cuts the ribbon on Shep’s Mound

Photographers looking to capture the perfect shot at Sydney Airport can now enjoy a new facility overlooking the airfield with the official opening of Shep’s Mound.

Situated near the air traffic control tower at the south-eastern end of the airfield, ‘the mound’ has been a popular location for aviation photographers for many years.

In recognition of this, Sydney Airport has built two raised platforms there overlooking the airfield, as well as adding undercover shelter and car parking areas.

It has also recognises aviation enthusiast Bruce Shepherd, who founded the YSSY online message board, by officially naming the upgraded site Shep’s Mound.

Shepherd, who died in 2005, was a regular presence at the site that now bears his name.

His brother Geoff Shepherd, who was at the official opening on Thursday, was thrilled to have Bruce recognised in this way.

“We hope that dedicating the tower mound in memory of Bruce will allow his work in bringing aviation spotters together to live on for a very long time to come,” Geoff Shepherd said in a statement.

“Through his dedicated work and sense of community, the family are honoured to see our name associated with Sydney Airport and the aviation community.”

Sydney Airport chief executive Kerrie Mather said Shep’s Mound was part of fostering a strong and enduring relationship with the local community.

“We’re delighted to provide an improved space for our plane spotting community and honoured to recognise Shep’s legacy,” Mather said.