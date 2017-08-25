Qantas seeks Holy Grail of nonstop Sydney to London, New York flights by 2022

Qantas is calling on Airbus and Boeing to deliver an aircraft capable of operating nonstop from Australia’s east coast to London and New York within five years.
The airline has for some time harboured ambitions of nonstop flights from Sydney to the two cities sitting on the other side of the world that are among Australia’s most popular outbound destinations.
And it is now putting down a marker of 2022 to achieve to achieve the so-called “Holy Grail”.
Qantas says no aircraft currently in service has the range to fly these direct routes with passengers and luggage at full capacity, while the two most likely candidates currently in development – Boeing’s 777-8X and the Airbus A350-900ULR – “can get close”, it says.
“Qantas has issued a challenge to both Airbus and Boeing to extend the range of new aircraft under development and make these non-stop flights possible by 2022,” Qantas said in a statement on Friday.
In still air Sydney-London Heathrow is 9,188nm, while Sydney-New York JFK is 8,646nm. Currently, the world’s longest route by distance is Qatar Airways’ Doha-Auckland service at 7,848nm.
The Boeing website lists the 777-8X as having a range of 8,700nm and a passenger capacity of 350-375 passengers. The aircraft is expected to enter service in the early 2020s.
Meanwhile, the A350-900ULR is understood to have a maximum range of 9,700nm, sufficient to operate west-bound Sydney-London flights against prevailing headwinds.
Airbus has not published specific technical data on the A350-900ULR. However, a Reuters report in April said aviation experts believed the aircraft would be capable of carrying about 250 passengers on a Sydney-London service.
Singapore Airlines (SIA), which is the launch customer for the A350-900ULR, plans to use the aircraft to operate nonstop from Singapore to Los Angeles and New York. It is reported SIA plans to configure the aircraft with about 170 seats.
The Star Alliance member and Virgin Australia alliance partner expects to receive its first A350-900ULR in the middle to later part of 2018.
It was understood Qantas was seeking an aircraft capable of carrying 300 passengers in both directions on both the New York and London routes.
The 777-8X or A350-900ULR would sit alongside the Airbus A380 and Boeing 787-9 in Qantas’s long-haul fleet – with Airbus A330s used internationally mainly on medium-haul services to Asia – as the evergreen 747-400/400ERs are withdrawn.
“It’s expected all of Qantas’s 747s will be retired by the early 2020s, roughly in-line with the potential arrival of a new ultra-long range aircraft,” Qantas said.
“Hopefully we can fly direct from Sydney to London,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said recently.
“We do believe aircraft technology is going to be our friend into the future,” Joyce told reporters at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting in Cancun, Mexico in early June.
“We’ve been waiting 97 years to be able to fly direct from Sydney and Melbourne. These are the aircraft that Qantas has always wanted.”
The extent of the challenge is perhaps best illustrated by Qantas’s Sydney-Dallas/Fort Worth Airbus A380 service, currently the fourth longest route in the world at 7,545nm.
Qantas international chief executive Gareth Evans confirmed in June payload restrictions mean there are occasions, albeit rare, where up to 100 seats were blocked off on the westbound leg. (Flights from the US to Australia can face stiff headwinds that lengthen journey time and therefore require more fuel.)
The oneworld alliance member, which is starting nonstop flights between Perth and London Heathrow (7,829nm) from March 2017 with Boeing 787-9s, says a nonstop Sydney-London Heathrow offering would cut four hours off the total travel time from the current one-stop routing.
Those headed to New York would save three hours off their travel time.
The time saved would come from from not having to transit, as well as not having the aircraft slow down prior to landing and the taxiing while on the ground.
Qantas said it was conducting wind route analysis as part of a feasibility assessment of the proposed routes.
“This involves processing up to 10 years’ worth of real-world weather patterns to run different flightpath scenarios to form a statistical picture of fuel burn (and therefore aircraft range) on the key routes,” Qantas said.
“This analysis is helping to provide savings in time and fuel burn.”
Meanwhile, it has established a partnership with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre to learn more about the impact of long-haul travel on the passenger experience and better understand how elements such as movement, light, temperature, food and drink affect people before, during and after their flight.
(An in-depth feature of the Boeing 777X was in the July edition of Australian Aviation.)
Current longest nonstop passenger flights by distance (nautical miles)
1. Delhi-San Francisco (8,285nm*) operated by Air India with Boeing 777-200LR (*Pacific Ocean routing eastwards from Delhi only)
2. Doha-Auckland (7,848nm) – operated by Qatar Airways with Boeing 777-200LR.
3. Dubai-Auckland (7,668nm) – operated by Emirates with Airbus A380
4. Sydney-Dallas/Fort Worth (7,454nm) – operated by Qantas with Airbus A380
5. San Francisco-Singapore (7,339nm) – operated by United with Boeing 787-9 and Singapore Airlines with Airbus A350-900
6. Atlanta-Johannesburg (7,333nm) – operated by Delta with Boeing 777-200LR
7. Abu Dhabi-Los Angeles (7,291nm) – operated by Etihad with Boeing 777-200LR
8. Dubai-Los Angeles (7,246nm) – operated by Emirates with Airbus A380
9. Jeddah-Los Angeles (7,240nm) – operated by Saudia with Boeing 777-300ER
Planned future routes
1. Singapore-New York (Newark*) (8,285nm)– to be operated by Singapore Airlines with Airbus A350-900ULR. From 2018. (*Airport choice not confirmed)
2. Perth-London Heathrow (7,829nm) – to be operated by Qantas with Boeing 787-9. From March 24 2018
3. Singapore-Los Angeles (7,621nm) – to be operated by Singapore Airlines with Airbus A350-900ULR. From 2018
Speculated routes
1. Sydney-London (LHR) (9,188nm) – Qantas
2. Sydney-New York (JFK) (8,646nm) – Qantas
3. Sydney-Chicago (ORD) (8,022nm) – Qantas
4. Melbourne-Dallas/Fort Worth (7,814nm) – Qantas
5. Doha-Santiago (7,791nm) – Qatar Airways
David says
We can only hope that once direct Sydney to LHR services commence, Qantas doesn’t forget passengers from Perth, and that they retain at least a daily service from PER.
It would also be good if they could commence daily services to Dubai from SYD, MEL, BNE, ADL and PER to enable passengers to connect to the Emirates European and African routes. Come March, Qantas will only offer one daily service to DXB, and that will be from Sydney. It would be good to see Qantas support Qantas passengers, rather than funnel them all to Emirates.
Greg says
Time to build concorde version 2.0 eh ?
Rodney Marinkovic says
So great to fly non stop Australia to United Kigdom! This flights will contribute to celebrate century of Qantas the Spirits of Australia.
Let continue celebration of Aussie Spirit in aviation.
Lot of greets,
Rodney Marinkovic & Aviation Entusiast
Home of Qantasville I.
Kraljevo, Serbia. 🇦🇺😀🌐🇷🇸😀🗺🇭🇲
Sam says
The 777-200LR with a published range of 9370 nautical miles should theoretically fly SYD-LHR, albeit heavily weight restricted. An aircraft that can fly this route exists, but QF for whatever reason chose not to buy it.
Marcus says
Perth-San Francisco?
Dunover says
Holy grail for who? The levels of crew fatigue would be unbearable. There’s no way I’d get on that thing.
Lechuga says
Per-LHR should be a flight on its own. Can’t comprehend scrapping the A380 from Melbourne and just handing another one to Emirates.
Brad says
QF is calling and I’m sure if QF agreed to buy 100 rather than 6, one of them would build such a plane. Who else but QF is asking for this plane at the moment and the answer is no-one. SQ are happy with the A359ULR and EK the 778. Neither is asking for more. I struggle to see a market for even 25 of these planes globally. You’d think the hurdle for an extension of the existing ULR offerings is around 150 frames depending on how changed they are from their donor aircraft..
mike9 says
One day Qantas will learn the biggest market in the world by a long way is becoming more mature and will need many more flights. Of course I am talking about China. the growing middle class is estimated to be more than 600 million and it grows more each year.
Why the fixation with mother England?
it represents less and less each year . when around 20 % of the population now comes from an Asian background, you have to wonder why they continually pursue the English market..
maybe it’s a holdover from the seventies going to London thing. have a look how many Qantas flights go to Bali. yes I know about Jetstar , but the biggest travel market for most Australians is totally ignored by Qantas .
I was intrigued by Qantas explaining why it has never bought 777’s . they couldn’t make a business case apparently. the rest of the world seems to do pretty well flying into and out of Australia with them. as it was noted here previously by Sam, the 777-200 er could have done the job years ago. apparently Virgin uses half the fuel flying from the east coast Australia to the U.S. versus the 747’s Qantas persists with.