Jetstar launches Hobart-Adelaide direct flights

Jetstar has announced it will begin three times weekly direct flights between Adelaide and Hobart from November 14.
The first direct flights between the two cities since Tiger Airways pulled off the route in August 2010, the new services will be operated by 180-seat Airbus A320s on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“Thousands of travellers already fly from Hobart to Adelaide via Melbourne, so we are excited to offer direct low fares between the two cities, making it even easier to travel,” Jetstar Group Chief Commercial Officer, Catriona Larritt, said in a statement on Monday.
“Both Hobart and Adelaide are experiencing record tourism numbers, and we expect inbound tourism to the two cities to further strengthen with the addition of our new direct flights.”
The new flight from Hobart will depart at 5:45pm, arriving in Adelaide at 7:15pm, with the return service then departing Adelaide at 7:45pm and arriving in Hobart at 10.05pm.
“The Adelaide-Hobart route has been our largest unserved market for some time. We know there is significant demand from customers to fly direct rather than via Sydney or Melbourne,” Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said.
Adelaide will become Jetstar’s fifth destination from Hobart, and the Qantas low-cost carrier subsidiary says it operates more flights to and from Tasmania than any other airline.
Comments
Lechuga says
That’s not bad, a little bit more “semi regional” work.
john doutch says
The recommencing of a route they used to fly but gave it up when transitioning from the 717 to the A320. The gave it a miss then because they could not make a profit on it. Has the ADL – HOB sector improved that much??
Lorraine Taylor says
Great to have direct flight can now go to Hobart more often.
Ben says
Third airline to give it a go in recent times, will it last this time… I’m not going to hold my breath.
Marc says
Well Hobart-GC lasted 5 seconds and this will be the same.
Hob-Ade, two places with nothing to do. Maybe it might work. Red wine and chocolate, anyone?
David says
This is great news to see more point to point flights between smaller capitals. Tourism and business will benefit. It’s good to have the option of flying direct to Hobart rather than via Melbourne and I’m sure the locals and overseas tourists will support it. Well done Jetstar