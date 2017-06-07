Shane Carmody confirmed as permanent CASA DAS

Shane Carmody has been appointed director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for a five year term.

Carmody, who was deputy chief executive of CASA between October 2006 and October 2009, has been acting in the role since October 2016, following previous CASA director of aviation safety and CEO Mark Skidmore’s resignation from the position in August 2016.

“The new Director of Aviation Safety was chosen after an international search for the best available person to further develop CASA as a world leader in aviation safety regulation,” CASA chairman Jeff Boyd said in a statement on Wednesday.

“CASA’s board has full confidence that under the continued leadership of Shane Carmody, Australia’s excellent aviation safety record can be further enhanced.”

Carmody has previously committed to leading a CASA that is “firm, fair and balanced”.

“My focus is on delivering a firm, fair and balanced aviation safety regulation system, promoting a positive and collaborative approach,” Carmody told the Regional Aviation Association of Australia’s annual convention last October.

“Many would argue that CASA doesn’t always get this right and I agree absolutely. But the industry doesn’t always get it right either and a lot of you would agree with that.”

“So somewhere in between is the reality.”

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said Carmody’s appointment will ensure CASA “retains strong leadership into the future”. “Under Mr Carmody CASA has already commenced the examination of a number of priority issues raised by industry including fatigue rules, aviation medical, and targeted regulatory reform,” the Minister said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with Mr Carmody and the CASA board to ensure that CASA implements the government’s recently announced Statement of Expectations which will focus on regulatory activity that is pragmatic, practical and proportionate, and continues to maintain Australia’s strong aviation safety record.”

