ATSB launches investigation into Rex propeller detaching

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened an investigation into the loss of a propeller during a Regional Express (Rex) flight from Albury to Sydney.

Saab 340B VH-NRX was operating flight ZL768 on Friday when the right propeller became separated from the engine about 19km from Sydney. The aircraft was carrying 16 passengers and three crew and landed safely with all on board unharmed.

Rex said the crew “followed standard operating procedures and the aircraft landed normally and on-time at Sydney Airport”.

“The 16 passengers and three crew members were met by Rex staff upon arrival and did not require any further assistance,” Rex said in a statement.

“Rex is investigating the cause of the incident, and the matter has been reported to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) as well as the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).”

The incident occurred just before 1200 local time.

The ATSB said it had deployed three investigators with expertise in materials failure engineering, recorded flight data analysis and human factors to the scene.

It called on anyone who finds the missing propeller to contact the ATSB or local police.

“It is reported that the right propeller assembly detached in-flight during the Regional Express (REX) flight from Albury to Sydney,” the ATSB said in a statement.

“Over the next few days, investigators will examine the aircraft, interview the flight and cabin crew, collect maintenance records and recorded flight data.

“The ATSB urges anyone who finds a piece of suspected aircraft debris NOT to handle it. Please call the local police or the ATSB on 1800 020 616.”

