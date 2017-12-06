Canada to buy Australian Hornets, scrap Super Hornet deal – report

A December 6 report by Reuters says Canada will soon announce it will scrap the planned acquisition of 18 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, and instead buy an unspecified number of retired Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A/B ‘classic’ Hornets to supplement its own CF-18 fleet.
The report, which quotes three unnamed sources who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation, says the Super Hornet deal would be abandoned due to the ongoing trade dispute with Boeing and the US government over subsidies by the Canadian federal and Quebec provincial governments to Bombardier for its CSeries narrowbody airliner.
Boeing launched a trade challenge against Bombardier, claiming it had ‘dumped’ onto the US domestic market 75 CSeries ordered by US airline Delta Air Lines, despite Boeing not having offered an alternative of its own for Delta’s requirement. Boeing’s claim was upheld by the US Department of Commerce which subsequently imposed a nearly 300 per cent tariff on the per unit sale price of the Delta order.
An official request by Canada for 18 Super Hornets was made in 2016 to fulfil an interim requirement pending a decision on the ultimate CF-18 replacement being made. Canada was an early Joint Strike Fighter program partner nation and remains so today, but the Trudeau Liberal government was swept to power in late 2014 promising to review the previous conservative party’s decision to acquire 65 F-35As, and has now undertaken to conduct a competitive evaluation of the market next year and make a decision sometime in 2019. This suggests it would be unlikely any long-term CF-18 replacement could enter service before 2025, meaning the oldest Canadian CF-18s will be approaching 40 years old.
The Australian angle continues to gain momentum, with Canadian officials reportedly visiting RAAF Williamtown in August to inspect the RAAF aircraft, and Australian officials visiting Ottawa in November for further discussions. But with the RAAF’s first F-35 squadron unlikely to achieve initial operational capability at Williamtown before 2020 and subsequent squadrons at one-year intervals through to 2023, the availability of RAAF classic Hornets in significant numbers before 2021 is uncertain.
If bought by Canada, the former RAAF aircraft would be absorbed into the Canadian fleet quite easily – either as a source of spares or to spread the budgeted flying hours over a larger fleet – as both fleets completed similar upgrade programs in the past decade resulting in common sensor and avionics capabilities which are still operationally relevant. But with both countries’ Hornet airframes built in the 1980s, the youngest airframe available will be nearly 35 years old by the time any transfer of RAAF Hornets to Canada could occur. Canada once operated a fleet of 138 CF-18s, but through attrition and force downsizing, now operates fewer than 80 aircraft.
The Reuters report claims that by buying ex-RAAF Hornets, Canada would save money by avoiding the need to absorb a new training and sustainment system. But any savings will likely be offset to a large degree by the maintenance burden of operating 30+ year old airframes. Further, while the RAAF jets may extend the operational life of the Canadian fleet, the need to replace these aircraft within a decade still remains.
Official comment has been sought from the Australian Department of Defence.
Comments
Philip says
I wonder if Australia will assist its Commonwealth cousin by offering some of its newer frames first and reshuffling the squadrons accordingly?
This puts secondary pressure on Lockheed Martin for prompt delivery of Lightning II’s to Australia to ensure the Canadian F-18 transfer happens. Could be in their best interest to do so if Canada also announces a revamped Next Fighter competition which should include the Lightning II despite the Trudeau’s Government insistence that they wont buy it when they took Government.
A small win for the Australian tax payer ahead then – although I’m sure the F-18s selected will be sold at ‘mate’s rates’.
Dave N says
If Canada once operated a fleet of 138 f18’s and now operates less than 80 where are 58 odd frames surly they couldn’t of lost that many,anyway this could be a great deal for us with some extra dollars in our budget we could boost the best small Air Force in the world even more.
John N says
And the saga continues, on and on and on and……..
Canada procured its Classic Hornets a few years before Australia, Canada joined the JFS program around the same time as Australia in the early 2000’s, in fact from memory, Canada signed up just prior to us.
The big difference between Australia and Canada when it has come to the F-35A, and defence procurement in general, is that there is no political bipartisan approach to defence in Canada.
As opposed to here in Australia, defence is often used as a political tool against the other side, by both the Left and Right side of politics in Canada, no wonder they can’t make a decision!!!!
No one side of Canadian politics will stick its head out and make a commitment, hence why they are in situation they are today, the current Canadian PM said, before he was elected, that it was a NO to the F-35, then he said he would procure an ‘interim’ fleet of 18 Super Hornets, now that has all turned sour due to the well known issues due to subsidies to the Canadian aerospace industry.
So their next alternative (again without making a final decision on what will actually replace their Classic Hornets), is to do a different ‘interim’ purchase, eg, chase after our retiring Classic Hornets.
But as Andrew McL points out in this article (and I’ve said it before too), there are unlikely to be significant numbers of RAAF Classic Hornets available before 2021.
Canada is supposed to be ‘relaunching’ their competition for the ‘real and final’ replacement of their Classic fleet in 2019, so why even bother procuring our ‘used’ Classic airframes if our used airframes are probably not available until after they make a final decision? The mind boggles!!!!
The saga is not over yet, I’m certainly not holding my breath as to a final outcome, that’s for sure!!!
Cheers,
John N
Brendon says
Dave.
At least twenty CF-18s in accidents, incurring at least eleven pilot deaths, as of November 28, 2016. Their operational use has been huge,, from their NATO commitments to the defence of the US.
I would suspect that the others have had major corrosion issues that have warranted them to be withdrawn from service due to operating in the harsh Canadian environment.
John N says
Dave N,
Yes Canada did procure 138 Classic Hornets, but they only upgraded (from memory) 80 airframes, similar upgrade path to the RAAF’s Classic fleet, they have lost 20 airframes to attrition, the remaining 40ish airframes were never upgraded, they were parked and mostly stripped too.
It is way way too late for Canada to look at upgrading those very long ‘parked’ airframes, hence why the very ‘similarly’ upgraded RAAF Classic Hornets are attractive.
And if we do ‘do a deal’, I wouldn’t be hold my breath as to the dollars they are likely to pay, probably only enough to pay for one or two ‘new’ F-35A at the most.
Hi Philip,
As much as I like our Canadian cousins, why would we bend over backwards and give them the ‘best of the best’ Classic Hornet airframes until we are completely finished with them? Why?
Sorry, happy to help them out with our ‘hand me downs’, but not until we have reached a point where there are enough operational F-35A’s in RAAF service, and that’s not likely to happen until 2021-22 at the earliest. Why put ourselves out if they can’t get their act together? Why?
And what pressure is there on LM for ‘prompt’ delivery? Sorry I don’t get that?
We’ve just had the first of the next batch of eight airframes delivered a ‘little’ early, and there is a clear path to the delivery of the remaining airframes between now and end of 2023 (this has been long established for many years).
Again, why should we bend over backwards to change our procurement process just to please the Canadians who can’t get their act together? Sorry, but that doesn’t make sense, it’s not our problem.
We all love our ‘family members’ but lets not forget that there is always one of them that makes a fool of themselves at the family Christmas party, when it comes to defence procurement, Canada is certainly that certain family member that makes a fool of themselves!!
Cheers,
John N
Paul says
Canada has put themselves into a very tight corner. I can’t believe all this shuffling around for a few classics. Canada should of been in the process of introducing their new fighter what ever they chose.Their only real choice is totally replace all their classics with supers, or F-35s. Get your act together!!!