Australia’s first Bell 505 Jet Ranger Xs land

Nautilus Aviation’s two Bell 505 Jet Ranger Xs arrived at Hawker Pacific’s Bankstown Airport facility on December 4 and become the first of type in Australia.

The red coloured 505s, soon be registered VH-VSB and VH-VTB, will be used by Nautilus for industry training on the type, commercial charter and tourism operations.

“We see the 505 as having the benefits of the 206 history crossed with the Airbus comfort and performance,” Nautilus Aviation and SAR Helicopters Australia chief executive Aaron Finn told Australian Aviation.

Hawker Pacific will lease one of the 505s from Nautilus for a demonstration tour of Australia in early 2018.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) issued Bell with its Australian Jet Ranger X type certification on March 1.