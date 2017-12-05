Air New Zealand boosts trans-Tasman offering with new Perth lounge

Air New Zealand has opened the doors to its new premium passenger lounge at Perth Airport, the latest example of the airline’s investment in the Australian market as it seeks to attract more travellers from this side of the Tasman onto its long-haul services.

The new 441 square metre facility features seating for 110 passengers, a self-service buffet and business facilities. Designed by global architectural firm Gensler and Australian-based Marsden Collective, it has a similar look and feel to recently refurbished lounges across its domestic and international network.

Air New Zealand offers up to 10 flights a week between Perth and its Auckland hub with Boeing 787-9 equipment. It has also operated seasonal Christchurch-Perth services for the past few years and will do so again twice a week from December 9 2017 to April 28 2018. Trans-Tasman alliance partner Virgin Australia codeshares on both routes.

The New Zealand flag carrier has focused heavily on boosting international transfer passengers in recent times, with a particular emphasis on capturing a larger share of Australians heading to the Americas, where it serves six destinations – Buenos Aires, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.

And in 2016 Air New Zealand launched an advertising campaign featuring the voice of actor Bryan Brown in a new marketing push for the Australian market.

“We are committed to improving the customer experience and continue to invest heavily in the Australian market,” Air New Zealand general manager for customer experience Anita Hawthorne said in a statement.

“This includes the operation of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on many routes and promoting services through our ‘Better Way to Fly’ campaign starring Dave the Goose which encourages Australians to travel to North and South America on Air New Zealand.”

The Perth lounge is part of Air New Zealand’s $100 million lounge development program that has resulted in new or upgraded facilities at ports such as Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, as well as regional destinations in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand is the second Star Alliance carrier to have a lounge at Perth Airport alongside Singapore Airlines (SIA).