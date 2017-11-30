USAF B-1Bs touch down at Amberley

Two United States Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers have arrived at Amberley for exercises with the RAAF.

The jets, from the 37th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron based at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, touched down at Amberley on Monday, and are participating in the RAAF’s Exercise Lightning Focus.

Lightning Focus concludes on December 2 and is providing air-to-air training for pilots, weapons system officers and air battle managers.

The USAF’s participation in the exercise is part of the United States Force Posture Initiatives Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program. The same initiative saw 12 F-22 Raptors deploy to Australia earlier this year.