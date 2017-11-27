Third RAAF F-35 completes production

The Royal Australian Air Force’s third F-35A Lightning II aircraft has rolled off the assembly line at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ production facility in Fort Worth.
The aircraft, A35-003, wears 3 Squadron markings which were applied in early November, the final stage in the production process ahead of several weeks of ground and flight testing.
The jet is due to be delivered to Luke Air Force Base in early 2018 to be used for pilot and maintainer training, before being permanently relocated to Australia in 2020.
3 Squadron is due to become the first RAAF F-35 operational unit.
Comments
Scott says
That top picture is one of the “coolest” I’ve every seen in your mag, been reading if for over 25 years, I’d put that one at #1, grey on grey!
Tomcat Terry says
Yep!
Agree Scott. What a great looking plane and what unprecedented capability is coming down under soon in 2020.
Can’t wait!
John N says
Tomcat Terry,
Yes the plan is for IOC in 2020, but the first to arrive and ‘stay’ in country is actually late next year, 2018.
To the best of my knowledge the delivery program schedule is as follows (and starting with AU-1 & -2):
* two airframes (2014) – AU-1 and -2 to the training squadron in the US
* eight airframes (2018) – six airframes to join -1 and -2 at the US training Squadron, and two airframes to arrive in Australia end of 2018
* eight airframes (2019) – Direct to Australia
* fifteen airframes (2020) – Direct to Australia
* fifteen airframes (2021) – Direct to Australia
* fifteen airframes (2022) – Direct to Australia
* nine airframes (2023) – Direct to Australia
End of 2020 there should be 25 airframes in Australia (plus 8 in the US at the training squadron), haven’t seen exactly when those 8 airframes in the US training squadron are due to arrive, might not be until the last of the later production airframes arrive, but should all be here by end of 2023.
By the time we get to the end of 2023 all 72 airframes will have been produced and delivered by LM to the RAAF (8 direct to the International Training Squadron in the US, and the other 64 airframes direct to Australia).
I don’t think it will be long before we hear the news that 3 Sqn has parked it’s Classic Hornets (they will go into the overall pool of airframes until the Classic fleet is completely retired), and head off to the US to start getting ready for the initial stand up of the ‘new’ 3 Sqn with its growing fleet of F-35A.
Certainly exciting times for the boys and girls who will get to fly (and play) with their new shiny toys!!
Cheers,
John N
Paul says
Nothing better than that new jet smell! Great to be out at Amberley today to see the bones arrival!
Harry says
Where is the plane! I can’t see it, its so stealthy,… all I see is grey ahhh
Ge says
Can this one fly in 🌩
Boleropilot says
a little off topic, but of interest to military aviation fans – I was working on our old Queenslander (about 30km South of Amberley) and I heard something unusual – not a sound I had heard before – ran out to the side of the house and saw two huge aircraft with fully extended wings that looked like supersized F-111s – then the penny dropped…
never seen B1s before and the sight of two of them on descent into Amberley was just awesome – apparently they’ll be here for a couple of weeks (along with some F-22s) – hoping for some more great sightings…
Philip says
Great shot of the Aussie-made tail too.
The Squadron marking is way cool with the Southern Cross embedded in the graphic. Sweet.
Paul says
No F-22s mate. I was there yesterday for their arrivals. They will be flying everyday. Smash time👊👊👊👍👍
Paul says
John N, we have read this piece a thousand times mate. We remember it off by heart now. Cheers.
ONeil says
I really hope this plane works as advertised, I accept it’s going to be ridiculously expensive but as long as it does the job of defending the country and bringing our pilots home in one piece then I’ll be able to live with it.
breeder says
re classic hornets as mentioned above. can anyone tell me if the GE 414 JET engines has been tried in them. the classics have GE 404 engines but the 414 was designed to fit into the same space as a 404. The 414 is fitted to the bigger F18 hornet and the 404 to the f 18 classic. The 414 was designed as interchangeable with the 404 but i cant find anything on the net about whether this has ever occurred or been tried..
Paul says
Breeder, the 414 I think would be too powerful for the classics. This would put excessive strain on the airframe. Just my opinion. Cheers.
Dave says
Wow an over priced & already out of date plane we paid for & get it in 2020. Make that 2025. Or even later. We should have bought the f22 when we had the chance. At least that thing can beat a fully loaded with 2 wing tanks f16 in a dogfight unlike the f35 which has proved nothing it claimed to yet.
Boleropilot says
is it true that a 4 ship of new F22s on a delivery flight had complete computer shutdown when they crossed the international dateline?
and another 4 behind them turned around and avoided the same computer “glitch”?
first four were apparently all landed without loss but there would have been some serious pucker going on there for a while…
john says
dave the usa would not let us buy the f 22 they never sold any f22 to any other nations they
Trev says
Wow Dave,
Such a short comment by you but with so much incorrect information from one end to the other. Lets focus on one point you raised. When did Australia ever have the opportunity to purchase the F-22? Unless you have information that the rest of us don’t have, the F-22 was forbidden by the US Government from being offered for foreign sale.
Try and not take the word of keyboard warriors who rubbish the F-35 but have no real knowedge of the capabilities of the aircraft. The only difference with the development issues of this aircraft to aircraft of the past is the F-35 is in the age of the internet where anything and everything is reported on no matter if it is fact or fiction.
Gary says
Dave – we never had the chance. Move on.
Paul says
Can we stop this stupid F-22 for Australia! It was never offered because of its tech. That glitch was fixed ages ago. Please can we move on yes!!
Jeff kitchen says
Billion dollar lemon
Mick181 says
And we never asked for the F-22, Australia was never interested in getting it.
Cameron says
Yeah Dave get your facts right f22 is going to no one outside of USA.
F35 just one flown by a navy pilot shot down two f15’s during war games flown by combat vet airforce pilots. Who said later that they didn’t even know he was there until it was too late. F35 said it was like a Sunday outing.
Take your childish politics back to the student union you spent to much time in.