Sydney Airport named capital city airport of the year for 2017

Sydney Airport has taken out the capital city airport of the year award at the Australian Airports Association (AAA) national conference.

It was a case of triple celebrations for Sydney Airport, with its outgoing chief executive Kerrie Mather given an outstanding contribution to the airport industry award in recognition of her years of service to the sector.

And Sydney Airport’s integrated operations centre took out the Airport Innovation and Excellence (Operations) award.

“It’s a huge honour for Sydney Airport to be recognised as the Australian airport of the year by our industry peers,” Mather said in a statement.

Australian Airports Association (AAA) chief executive Caroline Wilkie said Mather had been a “transformative influence” on the Australian aviation sector during a time of significant growth and change.

Brisbane Airport too walked away with a trio of trophies, winning an Airport Innovation and Excellence award in the customer experience, infrastructure development and technology categories.

Others to be recognised at the AAA national conference dinner in Adelaide on Wednesday night included Aviation Projects, which won the Corporate Project of the Year award for its work on optimising the airspace at Archerfield Airport that enabled higher performance aircraft to safely and efficiently operate to and from the airport.

“We are very proud to have assisted Archerfield Airport in developing an innovative solution to ensure the airport’s efficient operation,” Aviation Projects managing director Keith Tonkin said in a statement.

Following the project, category C aircraft are now able to operate to and from Archerfield Airport under instrument meteorological conditions, 24 hours per day.

“The project will support current and future operations and will positively influence the airport’s sustainability and drive improved economic performance,” Archerfield Airport general manager Heather Mattes said.

“Aviation Projects helped us achieve our strategic goals through their expertise and 360-degree approach to aviation and we look forward to an exciting new chapter of growth at Archerfield Airport.”

And away from the big cities, Launcheston Airport was named major airport of the year,, Tennant Creek Airport took out the small regional airport of the year award and Bendigo Regional Airport was named small regional aerodrome of the year.

Full list of awards