Queensland aerospace student scholarships awarded

Queensland’s Aerospace Industry Education Awards has handed out $25,000 worth of scholarships to support students keen to work in aviation and aerospace once they leave school.
The scholarships were presented at Parliament House in Brisbane on Tuesday.
There are 17 schools that are part of the Gateway to Industry Schools program for aerospace. The program, now in its 13th year, enables schools to work with aerospace industry partners, local aerospace entities, training institutions and universities to create opportunities for students to get into Queensland’s aerospace industry.
“By encouraging partnerships between Aerospace industries and schools, we are creating an environment that nurtures the talent of Queensland school students while creating pathways for a well-trained and skilled workforce.” Queensland Department of Education and Training assistant director-general for quality and performance Steven Koch said in a statement.
There is also a category for teachers, with Kelly Breen from Indooroopilly State High School taking out the 2017 Teacher Excellence Award and earning a trip to “Space Camp” in the United States.
The full list of scholarships recipients is as follows:
- Year 10 GE Aviation Aerospace Award (sponsored by GE Aviation) – Simoné Audie (Mueller College) and Jordan Barr (Iona College)
- AYAA Future Aerospace Leader Award (sponsored by Australian Youth Aerospace Association) – Jack Lord (Oakey State High School) and Emma Sanjurjo (Indooroopilly State High School)
- Year 11 BAC Aerospace Studies Award (sponsored by Brisbane Airport Corporation) – Jonah Jacobson (Indooroopilly State High School)
- Year 11 Qantas Quest Award (sponsored by Qantas Airways) – Chantal Kander (Mueller College)
- Year 12 Airways Aviation Aerospace Studies Award (sponsored by Airways Aviation) – Finn Morris (Aviation High School)
- Aeroskills Scholarship Award (sponsored by Boeing Defence Australia) – Clark Co (Calamvale Community College)
- Female Aerospace Student Award (sponsored by Boeing Defence Australia) – Prakhya Sharma (Indooroopilly State High School)
- The Honourable Company of Air Pilots Award (sponsored by The Honourable Company of Air Pilots) – Chantal Kander (Mueller College) and Molly Amorous (Aviation High School)
- TAE Aerospace Young Innovators Award (sponsored by TAE Aerospace) – Ben Chambers (Mueller College)
- The Royal Aeronautical Society Award (sponsored by Royal Aeronautical Society) – Rowan McNab (Atherton State High School)
- Spirit of Boeing Award (sponsored by Boeing Defence Australia) – Nicholas Vardenga (Iona College)
- Teacher Excellence Award (sponsorsed by Boeing Defence Australia, Brisbane Airport Corporation, GE Aviation and Virgin Australia) – Kelly Breen (Indooroopilly State High School)
