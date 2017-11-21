Queensland aerospace student scholarships awarded

Queensland’s Aerospace Industry Education Awards has handed out $25,000 worth of scholarships to support students keen to work in aviation and aerospace once they leave school.

The scholarships were presented at Parliament House in Brisbane on Tuesday.

There are 17 schools that are part of the Gateway to Industry Schools program for aerospace. The program, now in its 13th year, enables schools to work with aerospace industry partners, local aerospace entities, training institutions and universities to create opportunities for students to get into Queensland’s aerospace industry.

“By encouraging partnerships between Aerospace industries and schools, we are creating an environment that nurtures the talent of Queensland school students while creating pathways for a well-trained and skilled workforce.” Queensland Department of Education and Training assistant director-general for quality and performance Steven Koch said in a statement.

There is also a category for teachers, with Kelly Breen from Indooroopilly State High School taking out the 2017 Teacher Excellence Award and earning a trip to “Space Camp” in the United States.

The full list of scholarships recipients is as follows: