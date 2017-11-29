Qantas unveils first London Heathrow lounge

Qantas will soon open the doors on its new premium passenger lounge at London Heathrow Airport, another element in its upgraded passenger offering ahead of nonstop flights from Perth to the United Kingdom capital due to launch in March 2018.

The facility, located at London Heathrow Terminal 3, features seating for 230 people split over two levels with views of the airfield and includes a dining section, bar and all-day barista service. There are also six shower rooms.

As far as the decor is concerned, Qantas said the Woods Bagot designed lounge has tried to represent the city of London at twilight, noting the “deep greens and rich blues throughout the furniture”. Meanwhile, it said the warm-coloured timbers, stone and brass was designed to represent the “historic architecture of the city”. Qantas released details of the new facility on Tuesday morning (London time).

The combined first and business class lounge will welcome its first passengers on Wednesday (London time). It is the first Qantas lounge at the airport, having previously directed passengers to partner airlines’ lounges such as those of British Airways or Emirates.

In addition to the London Heathrow lounge, Qantas is also building a new premium passenger lounge at Perth Airport for the start of nonstop flights between Australia and Europe with Boeing 787-9 equipment.

The first Perth-London Heathrow nonstop flight is due to take off on March 24 2018. Qantas will also operate Sydney-Singapore-London Heathrow from the end of March 2018 with Airbus A380s, replacing its existing Sydney-Dubai-London Heathrow service.

“It’s a long flight, so we’re taking a holistic approach to passenger wellbeing on and off the aircraft, and the new Heathrow lounge is an important part of that,” Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“We have worked with leaders in design, food and service to create a lounge that is modern and comfortable and incorporates the aesthetics of the Qantas lounges that make our customers feel at home.”