Qantas expands South American codeshare network

Qantas says it has increased the number of codeshare flights on LATAM Group Airlines’ services in South America.

Under the new arrangements, the Australian carrier will have its QF airline code on 74 nonstop flights a week between LATAM’s Santiago hub and the two largest Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The flights are operated by LATAM Chile and LATAM Brazil.

The expanded codeshare detailed on Wednesday followed an announcement in June Qantas would commence codesharing on LATAM Brazil-operated flights.

Further, Qantas said on Wednesday its QF code would be on 34 flights a week between Santiago and Lima in Peru, operated by LATAM Chile.

The two oneworld alliance members currently codeshare on each other’s services between Australia and Chile. Qantas flies four times a week nonstop between Sydney and Santiago with Boeing 747-400/400ERs, while LATAM operates a daily Boeing 787-9 service with a Sydney-Auckland-Santiago routing.

The South American carrier also recently commenced three times weekly nonstop Melbourne-Santiago services, also with the 787-9.

LATAM also has codeshare arrangements with Qantas and Jetstar on Australian domestic services.