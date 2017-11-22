Qantas expands South American codeshare network

Qantas says it has increased the number of codeshare flights on LATAM Group Airlines’ services in South America.
Under the new arrangements, the Australian carrier will have its QF airline code on 74 nonstop flights a week between LATAM’s Santiago hub and the two largest Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The flights are operated by LATAM Chile and LATAM Brazil.
The expanded codeshare detailed on Wednesday followed an announcement in June Qantas would commence codesharing on LATAM Brazil-operated flights.
Further, Qantas said on Wednesday its QF code would be on 34 flights a week between Santiago and Lima in Peru, operated by LATAM Chile.
The two oneworld alliance members currently codeshare on each other’s services between Australia and Chile. Qantas flies four times a week nonstop between Sydney and Santiago with Boeing 747-400/400ERs, while LATAM operates a daily Boeing 787-9 service with a Sydney-Auckland-Santiago routing.
The South American carrier also recently commenced three times weekly nonstop Melbourne-Santiago services, also with the 787-9.
LATAM also has codeshare arrangements with Qantas and Jetstar on Australian domestic services.
Comments
Ash says
I’m surprised there are no direct flights between Australia and Brazil. I would have thought a Sydney-Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro service would be well patronised.
David says
Good news for passengers traveling to South America. However, I would like to see Qantas offer daily services via QF 27 and 28, rather than codeshare on a route that they already operate.
Craigy says
@ Ash As part of project Sunrise, Qantas is looking to operate Australia – Brasil.
Ash says
@Craig: Yes, you are correct. Apparently Qantas are looking at Rio. Alan Joyce also said that he would like to fly direct to Cape Town, but I can’t understand why that would be part of Project Sunrise given that Sydney to Cape Town is well withing current aircraft range limitations.