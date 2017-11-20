Qantas and SriLankan expand codeshares

Qantas and SriLankan Airlines have expanded their codeshare agreement to include more options for travel from Australia and New Zealand to Sri Lanka.

Under the new arrangements, the Australian carrier will add its QF airline code on SriLankan nonstop flights between Colombo and Bangkok, as well as between Colombo and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, SriLankan will add its UL airline code on Qantas-operated flights from Melbourne to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney, as well as from Melbourne to Auckland in New Zealand.

The two oneworld alliance members first established a codeshare agreement in 2014, shortly after SriLankan joined the marketing alliance.

At that time Qantas added its QF code on SriLankan’s Colombo-Singapore service. This was in addition to an existing codeshare on Emirates-operated flights on the route.

That previous codeshare agreement is ongoing, meaning Qantas customers have the option of travelling to Colombo via Bangkok, Hong Kong or Singapore on the airline’s QF code.

SriLankan started nonstop flights between Melbourne and Colombo at the end of October, returning to Australia for the first time since 2001.