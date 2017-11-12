Northrop Grumman delivers first operational Triton to US Navy

Northrop Grumman has delivered the first operational MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft to the US Navy at Point Mugu.

The company is expected to deliver the second operational aircraft later this year, and maintainers will prepare these aircraft for deployment to Guam, which is scheduled for next year.

“This aircraft represents the beginning of a new era for naval aviation,” said Doug Shaffer, vice-president of Triton programs at Northrop Grumman.

“Triton is a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned system that delivers a critical autonomous capability to the Navy, expanding the service’s maritime patrol mission. We are proud to be a part of this historic program.”

The Royal Australian Air Force will operate the MQ-4C alongside the P-8A Poseidon.