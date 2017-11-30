Jetstar and Qantas schedule relief flights to Denpasar as airport reopens

Jetstar and Qantas have scheduled relief flights from Denpasar, including a Boeing 747-400 service, to bring passengers stranded due to the ash cloud back to Australia following the reopening of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

Denpasar’s international airport was reopened on Wednesday afternoon, following an improvement in conditions. The airport was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the ash cloud spewing from the Mount Agung volcano located about 75km north east of the airport.

The two carriers said in a joint statement they intended to operate a combined 10 scheduled flights from Denpasar to Australia, as well as six relief flights that included a Qantas-operated Boeing 747-400 service.

“There are more than 4,000 customers from previously cancelled flights in Bali who are waiting to return to Australia,” the pair said on Wednesday afternoon.

“Tomorrow we are planning to take over 1,500 of these customers back to Australia on relief flights.”

Both the scheduled and relief flights were subject to further assessment based on the latest information from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre.

“We will provide customers further updates if the situation changes,” Jetstar and Qantas said.

However, Jetstar and Qantas said they would not be taking any passengers from Australia into Bali, “given the likelihood of further volcanic activity and the potential that conditions change and lead to diversions or further cancellations”.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia said on Thursday morning its team of safety experts and senior meteorologists would make a safety assessment based on the latest information provided by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre before confirming the resumption of services.

“Flight numbers and details will be provided if flying conditions are deemed safe, following a safety assessment to be conducted by our team of safety experts this morning,” Virgin Australia said on its website.

“If it is safe to fly, we will proactively communicate with guests. Guests are advised to wait to hear from us before proceeding to the airport.”

“The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority and our team of meteorologists continue to monitor the situation in consultation with the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre.